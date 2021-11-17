SALEM — The victim in what officials say was an attempted murder-suicide Monday evening in Salem pleaded with a New Hampshire judge last month to extend a temporary restraining order she had first obtained against Richard Mark Lorman in September.
The woman told a judge that Lorman’s escalating anger and sexually coercive behavior had led her to rent a room at a Marblehead yacht club, where she was a member.
Court records show that after a hearing, where Lorman, 55, didn’t show up, Hampton District Court Judge Polly Hall concluded that based on the evidence presented at the Oct. 20 hearing, she “cannot find that (Lorman’s) conduct constitutes a credible present threat to the Plaintiff’s safety. As such, the petition is dismissed.”
That evidence included an affidavit filed by Lorman’s 33-year-old girlfriend, detailing extensive sexual exploitation, threats to destroy her life, and, after she decided to rent a room at the Boston Yacht Club in Marblehead, where she was a member, near-daily harassing phone calls to her family, friends, and colleagues at Doyle Sailmakers in Salem.
The woman told Judge Hall that Lorman had also made references to prior involvement in a “criminal” organization in Rhode Island, and to a person they knew who, he told her, had broken someone’s jaw.
“Future consequences are unknown, but his behavior seems to be escalating,” according to the affidavit.
Lorman’s history suggested as much: According to the filing, Lorman had previously attempted suicide by combining medications, which had left him in a coma at the time, “so he has demonstrated an attitude of ‘nothing to lose’ with a disregard for the consequences.”
The shooting occurred just after 5 p.m. Monday on Technology Way, a small office and commercial park off Swampscott Road where the sail manufacturer was located. Investigators believe Lorman shot the woman in the head and then shot himself in the head.
His wound was fatal; he was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was flown to a Boston hospital in critical condition.
Judge Hall had initially granted a temporary restraining order on Sept. 21 barring contact and requiring that he surrender all of his weapons.
But she concluded nearly a month later that the conduct did not rise to the threat level that would allow her to issue an extension of the order.
The woman told the court that in late August she became concerned when Lorman began cleaning his guns in front of her.
The woman made plans to rent the room at her club. But Lorman, who had apparently been tracking her whereabouts with her cell phone, and had gone through emails, found out about her plan and contacted her.
The woman said she agreed to meet him at Lighthouse Park, a public place.
During that meeting on Sept. 7, she told the court, Lorman threatened her. “I will make you pay,” he told her. “You can’t trust anything to be OK anymore. I am going to turn your world upside down. You’ll see. You’ll pay. You chose this.”
A week later, on Sept. 15, she reluctantly agreed to his request to meet him at the Hampton house to talk — apparently under threat of being extorted, she told the court. But when a neighbor reported his behavior that night, she changed her plans, deciding to go into the home while he was out walking the dogs, just long enough to grab some personal belongings.
Lorman arrived home, however, and made another demand, that she become his “sex slave” for the next four days “and this can all be over.”
After a friend called the police, who took his house key, the woman said she discovered he’d taken many items that she had paid for in the home, including medications she takes.
Court documents say she believed he’d gone to stay either in Rhode Island or at his brother’s home in Wilton, New Hampshire.
That was the address he was using at the time he was found dead at the scene.
