SALEM — The community is scheduled to gather Monday evening to remember and honor Nayeli Nieves at a vigil set for 7 p.m. at Riley Plaza.
The community vigil is being organized by HAWC, a domestic violence support agency that operates on the North Shore and serves 2,500 families each year, as an opportunity “to grieve, to heal, and to build community.”
Nieves, a 20-year-old resident of Salem Heights on Pope Street, was recently killed in a suspected domestic murder that became known to police on Monday. Her boyfriend — 33-year-old Pablo Vicente, of Boston Street — is accused of killing her after reportedly confessing Monday night.
He’s being held without bail ahead of a court date in early September.
Riley Plaza, also known as Post Office Square, is a monument positioned by Washington Street, at the intersection of Margin and Norman streets in downtown Salem.
If you or a loved one is a victim of domestic violence, toll-free help is available 24/7 from HAWC at 800-547-1649, or also from the following organizations:
- SafeLink, 877-785-2020
- YWCA, 844-372-9922
- Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center, 978-388-1888
Contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.