BEVERLY — When it came time for Beverly Police Chief John LeLacheur to speak at a vigil for victims of gun violence Wednesday night, he began with news that was at once shocking and numbingly routine.
“As we stand here right now there’s an actual event going on in Oklahoma,” LeLacheur said, referring to a mass shooting at a hospital in Tulsa.
The chief’s announcement drew gasps from the crowd as they stood in a circle on Beverly Common holding lighted candles. and it reinforced why they were there in the first place.
More than 50 people attended the vigil, which was organized by the Beverly Multifaith Coalition as a way to stand with the victims of gun violence. Organizers read the names of the victims of the recent mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York, and attendees signed two large cards that will be sent to the two communities to express Beverly’s support and solidarity.
“We’ve said their names,” the Rev. Lisa Stedman of Beverly’s Second Congregational Church said. “Let them also know ours.”
Gregory Carmer, pastor of the Church in the Cove in Beverly, said the vigil was a way to not only stand with the victims of gun violence, but “to also stand with each other.” He pointed out that there have been 33 mass shootings in the United States since the shooting in a Buffalo supermarket that killed 10 people on May 14.
“There have been 232 victims in the last two-and-a-half weeks,” Carmer said. “Behind each one of these numbers are families and friends and communities who have lost a loved one. It’s difficult to imagine such a loss in our community, in the stores where we shop and the schools where we send our kids.”
State Senator Joan Lovely of Salem said Massachusetts has the second strongest gun laws in the country, behind California, and has fewer gun deaths than other parts of the country. But she noted that other countries, like the United Kingdom, have much lower rates.
“That’s where we need to be,” Lovely said.
Some people showed up at the vigil holding signs, including “Children or Guns: Why is this even a question,” and “Thoughts and Prayers Don’t Save Lives, Gun Reform Will.”
“I’m horrified with what is happening in the country,” said Linda Migdole of Danvers. “I can’t believe that of all the countries in the world we have the most killings. I have grandchildren so it’s more horrifying.”
Eric Tratnyek of Wenham attended the vigil with three of his four children. Asked why, he said, “There are four kids imagining how those families must feel. I wanted them to understand the power of peaceful protest.”
Staff Writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.