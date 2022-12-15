SALEM — A former bartender at the Village Tavern in Salem is taking her former employer to court over what she and at least one other employee describe as the theft of tips by the restaurant’s owners.
The lawsuit, filed last week in Salem Superior Court, alleges that owners Arthur, Andrew and Alex Ingemi routinely used a portion of tips left for the bartenders to cover unpaid tabs at the end of the night.
Unpaid tabs can be the result of patrons leaving without paying, or of a second tab being inadvertently opened for a patron.
This, the lawsuit alleges, could happen a dozen times on a single busy shift, potentially costing the bartenders hundreds of dollars, the suit alleges.
When bartenders like Melissa Anderson asked to see the restaurant’s “point of sale” records, they were turned down by the owners, the suit alleges.
In September, the bartenders decided to write down their credit card tips for a week, then compared the amounts to what they were paid out by the restaurant and realized it was short.
The suit says Alex Ingemi paid the workers the difference and told them it was a mistake.
However, when Andrews asked for an accounting of past payments, she says she was fired, according to the lawsuit.
The suit also alleges that the restaurant would sometimes offer to pay workers with gift cards rather than in cash.
John Davis, the attorney representing Andrews in the suit, has also filed a complaint with the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination over other alleged behavior by the owners.
Another client, a former worker at the restaurant, filed suit last summer alleging that she was subjected to sexual harassment while working there.
Davis said last week that he anticipates adding additional claims to the lawsuit in the coming months.
Davis said many workers in the restaurant industry put up with similar harassment or wage theft because they do not want to lose their opportunity to make good money. He said Andrews, who has more experience than most of her co-workers, decided she did not want to tolerate ongoing theft of wages or harassment.
A message left with lawyers for the restaurant was not immediately returned on Tuesday.
