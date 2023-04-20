Records aren’t really making a comeback, they never went away.
For the last four decades, hardcore vinyl lovers may have refused to let go of their music at 33 1/3 rpm, but now a new generation has embraced the grooved sound that’s more of an experience that streaming online.
Vinyl’s huge resurgence is symbolized by National Record Store Day, celebrated Saturday, April 22, at independent record stores across the region, the nation and around the globe.
RSD is devoted to celebrate all things vinyl, explained Sally Delaney at Dyno Records in Newburyport, which has been open since 1976.
“Record Store Day is like Christmas for Dyno—and probably all indie record stores who participate. It’s the special day just for independent record stores, where music fans can show their appreciation for record shops, geek out over their favorite artists and collect limited edition vinyl,” Delaney said.
For customers and vinyl lovers, Dyno plans to honor Earth Day with a tree giveaway, special limited-edition RSD tote bags, stickers and in-store live music, with appearances by Boston Blues award-winner Evan Goodrow at noon, Hardly Art recording artist Colleen Green at 2 p.m. and local legends Ebacher & Hyde at 4 p.m.
At The Record Exchange in Salem, Paul Bazylinsky says that every day is record store day at the shop that’s been serving Witch City music lovers for 49 years.
Before the pandemic, he said, The Record Exchange made a big deal out of RSD — live music and such. But, with COVID-19, changes were instituted and some remain in place, he said, speaking through a surgical mask at work.
“We know our customers. Sure, there will be a big line but it’ll be low-key. We’ll have a big array of special pressings,” Bazylinsky said.
In 2022, news came that sales of vinyl overtook compact discs for the first time in 35 years. How fast is the CD disappearing?
Just one hint of changing consumer tastes could be the fact that fewer cars come equipped with CD players, Delaney said.
“When was the last time you saw an ad for a CD player? They are still being made of course, but turntables are all the rage and are sold everywhere,” she said.
In Essex County, Bazylinsky said the growth of a number of new record shops may be a boon to customers, but it’s also impacted local sales.
“Twenty-twenty and 2021 were good, but then, in 2021, we saw a bit of slowdown with so many small record stores opening up,” he said.
At Bridge Nine Records in Beverly, proprietors of the shop, which began as and continues to be a record label, are kicking out the jams for RSD 2023.
The day will feature the label’s release of a 40th anniversary expanded edition of legendary New York hardcore band Agnostic Front’s “United Blood” EP.
The extended version is a remaster of the original EP, as well as previously unreleased versions of the band’s earliest and classic recordings. Bridge Nine is also inviting other independent record labels to set up tables in its warehouse for a RSD market to sell vinyl and merchandise and network. It’s a way for these labels to gain extra exposure and new fans.
‘Old’ platform becomes hip
A big part of vinyl’s renewed popularity is linked to a new generation discovering the joys of turntable listening.
“My observation is that kids buy vinyl because it is ‘OG’ and they appreciate what the artists have done with the album artwork, vinyl variants and extras, like download cards or special inserts,” Dyno’s Delaney said.
She points to Taylor Swift’s newest LP, “Midnights” as a perfect example of artists and fans making the “old school” platform their own. The release, she said, comes with four variants, different colored vinyl and album artwork that, when the four LPs are put together, form a clockface.
“Also, kids don’t balk at the prices because they never knew what it was like getting a $6.99 new LP at Caldor,” she said.
Some older vinyl buyers are rebuilding album collections diminished by the ravages of time, Delaney said.
“They either tossed their LPs when they fell out of favor in the late-’80s/’90s or they are replacing their CDs with vinyl versions. and then there are just the insane collectors, who never stopped buying vinyl and proudly stand by their burgeoning shelves of records.”
A different listening experience?
“Vinyl sounds warmer. Streaming is super convenient but sterile, in my opinion, sort of like aural wallpaper. It is perfect for sampling and listening to a track or artist repetitively — but it’s not really ‘active listening.’ Listening to a record is an activity: You select, you clean, hopefully, you place that needle down, maybe you admire the album artwork or read the liner notes. And in about 15-20 minutes, you get up and flip the record.”
Albums were meant to be listened to in their entirety, not just the singles, she said.
“What sets vinyl apart is also the intentionality of it: tracks laid out the way the artist engineered, fading into the next song perfectly or sequenced to tell a story. CDs and especially streaming can break that all up,” she said, mentioning Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon,” as an example.
LOCAL RECORD STORES
Bridge Nine Records, 282 Rantoul St., Beverly, www.bridge9.com/
Dyno Records, 1 Middle St., Newburyport, 978-462-9630, www.dynorecords.com
El Coqui Record Shop, 307 Broadway, Lawrence, 978-682-6406
La Casa De Los CD, 19 Newbury St., Lawrence, 978-725-8537
Mel’s Record Shop, 4 Water St., Amesbury, 978-792-5750, https://melsrecordshop.square.site/
Music DNA, 20 Hampshire St., Methuen, 978-688-3070
Mystery Train, 21 Main St., Gloucester, 978-281-8911, www.mysterytrainrecords.com/
Newbury Comics, Northshore Mall, 210 Andover St., Peabody, 978-531-9713, www.newburycomics.com/
Residency Records, 7 1/2 Church St., Salem, 978-498-4993, www.residency-records.com/
The Record Exchange, 256 Washington St., Salem, 978-745-0777
Soundtracks, 265 Cabot St., Beverly, 978-969-0289, www.soundtracksbeverly.com/
Welfare Records, 58 River St., Haverhill, 978-374-0777