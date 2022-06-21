BEVERLY — Marc Burns passed away unexpectedly on June 23, 2012, at the age of 13. A decade later, friends are keeping his memory alive with a virtual one-mile run or walk.
Organizers are urging people to run or walk a mile in Marc's honor and to donate to Beverly Bootstraps.
"We thought it would be a great way to remember Marc in a positive way," said Jill Page, who coached Marc on the Beverly Middle School cross country team. "He was such a sweet boy and we want to let his family know how much we think of him."
Page said the event is keyed to the 10th anniversary of Marc's passing, but people can run or walk on any day. To donate, go to www.beverlybootstraps.org and click on the 'Give Now' button. Be sure to note that the donation is in memory of Marc Burns.
"No donation is too small," Page said.