SALEM - If it wasn't obvious walking around downtown Sunday, Halloween is back.
"I call it Essex Street, three feet at a time," said Jack Rotoli, a Philadelphia resident who returned to Salem for the 13th Halloween straight on Sunday with his wife Margie Rio, the two dressed as a voodoo priest and priestess.
Oddly, that number - 13 - proved to be good luck for Rotoli and Rio, they explained.
"We were here Monday, and it has rained all week," Rio said. "Today is perfect."
Roads were shutdown largely by 11 a.m., according to Salem police Lt. John Burke. By late afternoon, the city's busiest pedestrian throughways on Halloween had slowed to the traditional Halloween crawls Salem residents are more accustom to.
For others, however, Halloween was experienced for the first time.
"This is a bucket list thing for me, and also for my roommate Michelle," said Leona Dalphond, a Queens resident, alongside Michelle Anasa. "We were really excited that the weather is wonderful, and all these costumes are brilliant."
Anasa said she was "blown away" by the crowds and their energy.
"It's really positive," she said. "Everyone is so friendly too and happy to be here."
That was also said by newly minted Salem police Chief Lucas Miller, who was touring downtown alongside city Mayor Kim Driscoll, city events planner Ellen Talkowsky, and Dennis King, previously a Salem police lieutenant and acting chief before taking the head post in Marblehead this past summer
"It's a lot of people," Miller said, "but the weather is beautiful weather and people seem to be having a good time and enjoying Salem. That's what we want them to do. We're hoping they go home at a reasonable hour, but it's been a lot of fun so far."
Crowds were heavily using the train to get to Salem on Sunday, something Driscoll was happy to announce as crowds continually flowed along Washington Street behind her, many of them from the train station off of Bridge Street.
"The trains are packed, and we think that's a good thing. Hopefully, they'll also heed our warnings to take the train out of here right when the fireworks end," Driscoll said. "It's always great to see people enjoying themselves in your community, having a good time. We need to make sure they're also out of here safely."
That, Driscoll said, is the most difficult challenge.
"When you have this many people in town," the mayor said, "they control you as much as you control them."