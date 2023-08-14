SALEM — This year’s voice against injustice has a story to tell, one that’s still not heard very often — about the incarceration of Japanese Americans during World War II.
Voices Against Injustice, an organization formed in 1992 on the 300th anniversary of the Salem Witch Trials, announced on Friday the recipient of 2023’s Salem Award for Human Rights and Social Justice: Sam Mihara, a Japanese American who was held with as many as 120,000 Americans of Japanese ancestry in internment camps, following Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor in December 1941.
Mihara, 90, was 9 years old when he was held at the Heart Mountain prison camp in Wyoming shortly after the Pearl Harbor attack. There he stayed with his family for three years, alongside more than 14,000 other Japanese Americans.
Mihara has worked for more than 20 years now against the issue of mass incarceration. In 2014, he joined the Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation’s board of directors, which serves to protect sites tied to more than 14,000 Japanese Americans incarcerated in Park County, Wyoming.
“The board is honored to recognize Sam Mihara as this year’s award winner,” said Sara Moore, co-chairperson of Voices Against Injustice. “His willingness to share his family’s deeply personal story, and to connect the legacy of Japanese American detention to contemporary social justice issues, provides an invaluable opportunity for both education and action.”
It’s a topical conversation, as Asian Americans living in America today continue to face harassment, threats, and racist hate in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Violence against Asian Americans escalated sharply during the pandemic, as national conversations correlated the virus’ outbreak to its origins from varying sources in China.
The incarceration of Japanese Americans during World War II impacted “120,000 people, and not one of them posed any harm or threat to the country,” said Fara Wolfson, a co-chairperson of Voices Against Injustice serving alongside Moore. “Lives were just turned upside down, and so many people have had the bravery to not just speak for themselves, but speak up as this pattern is repeated in history — and that’s what makes him such a worthy recipient.”
It was a story shared by many members of another minority American population the day after the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, Wolfson recalled. While the country swelled with national pride and banded together in the wake of the attacks, the Muslim American community faced an immediate spike in hate crimes and racism. The Sept. 11 attacks were carried out by 19 men tied to Islamist terrorist organization Al Qaeda, most of them hailing from Saudi Arabia.
“I’m a teacher. I study civil rights, study Japanese American incarceration, and it wasn’t until Sept. 12 that I heard the Japanese Americans speaking up, saying, ‘Don’t do to them what you did to us,’” Wolfson said. “He also does lay out the parallels between what we’re doing to immigrants now and what happened to his family, and so many others, in 1942.”
Mihara was nominated for the award by Dakota Russell, executive director of the House of the Seven Gables and former executive director of the Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation that Mihara serves.
Mihara is also excited about the nod from Voices Against Injustice.
“There is a commonality between the purpose of the Salem Award and the purpose of the Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation, that social injustice and the violation of human rights took place in both places,” Mihara said. “Such injustice should never happen again to anyone.”
The award will be issued at an event to be held Friday, Nov. 10. For more, visit voicesagainstinjustice.org.
Contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.