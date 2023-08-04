BEVERLY — When the iPhone first came out back in 2007, Clare Lundberg was one of the first employees at Eastern Bank to get one. She was a corporate trainer for the company and it was her job to teach employees how to use the new contraption.
Lundberg is now 68 and retired, but she hasn’t stopped teaching technology. Only now her students are senior citizens.
On Thursday, Lundberg was named the Beverly Council on Aging’s Senior of the Year for her many volunteer efforts, including helping people at the Senior Center learn how to use their phones and laptops.
“Once a teacher, always a teacher,” Council on Aging Board Chair Blair Smith said in presenting the award to Lundberg.
The presentation took place under a big tent at Lynch Park as part of Senior Day in the Park and Beverly Homecoming, in front of about 270 people, including Massachusetts Secretary of State William Galvin and Secretary of Elder Affairs Elizabeth Chen. Mayor Mike Cahill even declared it “Clare Lundberg Day.”
The award, by tradition, is kept secret from the winner until the announcement. Lundberg’s daughter, Jennifer Ball, was brought into the tent on a golf cart to surprise her mother just as the award was announced.
“I’m overwhelmed,” Lundberg said. “I’m usually not speechless but I kind of am right now.”
Lundberg started volunteering at the Senior Center when she retired at the end of 2019, but the pandemic hit a few months later. When things opened back up, Lundberg started organizing the hundreds of books that the Senior Center keeps as a library. and given her history in the corporate world, it was natural for her to begin helping people with technology.
“I spent 36 years of my career as a trainer, and out of all the things I did in my job that is what I missed the most,” she said. “Being in front of people and helping them to learn and seeing the light bulbs go off.”
Lundberg holds what she calls “minute clinics” every Wednesday where people can stop by and ask a quick question about their phone. She also offers hour-long one-on-one “tech tutoring” sessions to get into more detail and help seniors get the most of the technology.
Mary Furey, 83, has been taking lessons from Lundberg for more than a year. Furey said she was reluctant to ask for help in group settings, so the individual sessions with Lundberg are ideal.
“It’s just her and I in the room. No embarrassment,” Furey said. “It’s embarrassing to be with a large group of people asking questions. You feel as though you should know it when you don’t. It’s wonderful to know you can be comfortable with Clare asking her any question you have.”
In her remarks to the crowd, Lundberg thanked her “students” for their willingness to take on the challenge of keeping up with technology.
“Give yourself a pat on the back for that willingness because it’s not easy to learn, especially when you think things have passed you by over the years,” she said.
Her advice for anyone who feels intimidated by tech challenges?
“Take it step by step, little by little, and you will learn,” she said. “You’ll be amazed at what it does for yourself, for your brain, your memory. Just embrace it. Don’t be afraid of it.”
Staff Writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.