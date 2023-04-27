For the first time, a proposal to amend the constitution to restore the right to vote for incarcerated felons was favorably reported by the Committee on Election Laws on Wednesday, giving hope to reformers who hope to push the measure to the 2026 statewide ballot.
The Sen. Liz Miranda and Rep. Erika Uyterhoeven bill would remove the constitutional amendment that was added in 2000 when voters approved a statewide ballot question making it illegal to vote from prison while serving a felony sentence.
Similar bills have been filed in the past, but Wednesday's vote marks the first time the proposal was favorably reported out of a committee, enabling it to move on in the legislative process.
"We know that incarcerated ppl have been exposed to racialized violence, trauma & disconnection from family and community in our state prisons–in order to keep the promises of democracy, to shape a government for and of the people, we must uphold the fundamental right of voting," Sen. Miranda tweeted after the vote.
The measure needs a favorable vote during a Constitutional Convention this session and next session in order to reach the ballot in November 2026. This session's convention is scheduled to get underway next month.
The Democracy Behind Bars Coalition (DBBC), which is led by organizers in the MCI-Norfolk-based African American Coalition Committee (AACC), is pressing for the proposal's passage.
"I was thrilled to hear the news of this vote," Sean "Truth" Evelyn, DBBC organizer, former AACC member, and founder of the Explanations from Exile Project, said in a statement. "This decision offers a meaningful sense of hope for this vulnerable demographic to actually advocate for themselves and their families. I see the Commonwealth placing a higher valuation on democracy and redemption, and I’m heartened by that."