BOSTON — Voters will get to weigh in on a controversial new state law that authorizes driver’s licenses for people living in the U.S. illegally after supporters of a referendum to repeal the changes qualified for the November ballot.
The Committee for a Fair and Secure Massachusetts, the group behind the repeal effort, says it turned in at least 71,883 signatures from registered voters to put the question on the Nov. 8 ballot, which have been accepted by the Secretary of State’s office, exceeding the 40,120 signature threshold to make the ballot.
“Making the ballot is a huge achievement, and to do it with such an excess of signatures shows the groundswell of support across the commonwealth for repealing this law,” Maureen Maloney, the group’s chairwoman, said in a statement.
Repeal supporters have spent the past two months outside supermarkets, convenience stores and other locations gathering signatures from voters.
Under the new rules, which would take effect next year, immigrants without legal residency status can only acquire standard driver’s licenses, not federally authorized Real ID-compliant versions.
Applicants would be required to produce at least two official identity documents. They will also need to prove Massachusetts residency.
Republican Gov. Charlie Baker vetoed the bill, citing concerns about the ability of the state Registry of Motor Vehicles to verify the identity of people seeking a license and that it could authorize undocumented immigrants to register to vote in state elections.
But the Democratic-controlled Legislature moved quickly to override Baker’s objections, mustering the two-thirds vote needed to make the proposal a law. Republicans and a handful of Democrats voted against the veto override.
The issue of authorizing state licenses for the undocumented has long been advocated for by immigrant rights groups and progressive Democrats, who have pushed similar proposals in the Legislature for nearly two decades.
Supporters of the law argue it would improve public safety and the livelihoods of the undocumented motorists who are already driving on the state’s roadways.
A coalition of immigrant-rights groups and labor unions backing the law have formed the Vote YES for Work and Family Mobility Committee in an effort to convince voters to uphold the law if the repeal effort makes the ballot.
Elizabeth Sweet, executive director of the Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition, said she is confident that voters will uphold the new law.
“While it’s disappointing that partisan forces are seeking to overturn this law and put public safety at risk to score cheap political points, our broad coalition is ready for the debate and campaign ahead,” she said in a statement.
At least 16 states allow residents to get a driver’s license or permit regardless of immigration status, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
But critics say the new law lacks basic safeguards to prevent abuses and would unfairly reward people who are living in the United States illegally.
A pair of lawsuits filed by MassGOP in July accused Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey — a vocal supporter of the law — of ignoring allegations of threats and intimidation and as not using her authority to protect political minorities.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.