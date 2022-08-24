PEABODY — A man out for a walk on the Peabody Rail Trail Wednesday robbed by man who pulled a knife and demanded his money and his jewelry.
The victim handed over the $20 bill he was carrying and his wedding band. The robber fled.
The victim was able to call police, who arrived at 12:13 p.m., at an area adjacent to Crystal Lake, where the Rail Trail crosses Lowell Street to begin a search of the area.
With no immediate success, at around 1:15 p.m., Peabody police contacted the Massachusetts State Police for assistance from K9 units and the AirWing.
State police remained on scene for about 45 minute, but were unable to locate the suspect and called off the search. Peabody police did likewise about 2 p.m.
Peabody police said the case remains under investigation, and encourage members of the public to call the department at 978-538-6300 should they have any information.