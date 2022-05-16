BOXFORD — Students and faculty members at Masconomet Regional High School participated in a voluntary walkout on Thursday to protest the recent leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Participants exited their classes at 10:42 a.m. and gathered on the baseball field with signs and spirit. The walkout lasted 22 minutes, commemorating Jan. 22, 1973: The day that Roe v. Wade was decided. The goal was to spread awareness about the inherent negative effects of overturning the landmark case, according to the organizers. Signs read, “Protect Roe v. Wade,” and, “Our bodies are not a political battleground.” Some attendees participated in similar chants.
The walkout was organized by a student, and was promoted mainly via an Instagram account. In just six days, the account gained over 100 followers. The organizer also reached out to state Rep. Jamie Belsito, D-Topsfield, who attended the event, according to others who were there.
The walkout featured numerous speakers, who emphasized the importance of abortion rights. Camille Wayland, a sophomore at Masconomet, shared the story of Becky Bell, who died in 1988 at the age of 17 from infection after undergoing an illegal abortion in Indiana.
“We don’t support this and we won’t stand for it,” Wayland said, referring to the Supreme Court draft opinion. “Describing true stories of deaths from illegal and unsafe abortions (helped to) accomplish our goal.
“There was a really good turnout," Wayland said, referring to the size of the crowd. "When people were speaking, everyone was quiet and listening. People would cheer and clap after (speakers) went up or after someone made a particularly good point. It was overall very high energy.”
State Rep. Jamie Belsito, D-Topsfield, was also in attendance at the walkout, according to organizers.
This protest was one of many held nationwide in response to the draft opinion, and was a symbol, organizers said, of their commitment to protecting body autonomy and reproductive rights within the United States.