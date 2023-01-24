SALEM — The long-delayed case of Raymond Wallace took a small step forward Tuesday, nearly a dozen years after he was first charged in a pair of violent armed holdups in Peabody and Salem.
Wallace, 45, acknowledged — after several delays — that his arrest in the holdups, and subsequent charges possessing a cache of firearms found during a clean-out of his Salem apartment, and then of shooting a correctional officer while trying to escape 2½ years later, were violations of his probation in a 2001 armed burglary of a Waltham farm stand.
Now it's up to Judge Elizabeth Dunigan to decide what punishment to impose on Wallace, who has been in custody at a state prison hospital since he was shot during his escape attempt.
The punishment will only be for the probation violation. The armed robbery, firearms, and escape charges are all still pending trial, and Wallace re-iterated several times during the hearing that he was not pleading guilty to any of those charges, only admitting that there was evidence that could lead a jury to find him guilty.
Wallace also persuaded Dunigan not to consider the state's "three strikes" law, which prosecutors had sought to use as a sentencing enhancement, after pointing out that the two prior cases — the farm stand robbery and a series of gun charges in Salem — arose out of the same investigation.
Dunigan allowed time for Wallace's current lawyer, Mark Schmidt, to prepare a sentencing memorandum, which will also involve a psychological evaluation.
She scheduled sentencing for March 16.