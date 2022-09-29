BEVERLY — Bridgewell surprised Beth Walsh, site manager of Beverly Meals on Wheels and SeniorCare Inc., at the Beverly Senior Center last week with its annual Champion Award for her outstanding work and remarkable support for the program and community.
The Champion Award recognizes one of Bridgewell’s outstanding business partners or community employers for their dedication and commitment to helping individuals with disabilities not only be employed, but valued and respected as equals at their workplace. Beverly Meals on Wheels delivers food year-round under the auspices of SeniorCare, Inc. for elders in the community. Walsh works closely with the Bridgewell team as a valued employment partner. Bridgewell says the program participants who work with Beverly Meals on Wheels always look forward to seeing Walsh, and truly enjoy delivering meals to those in need.
“We have been working with Beverly Meals on Wheels for over 15 years, and they have always been great to our individuals and us,” said Darren Goad, Bridgewell career specialist. “We’ve been working with Beth Walsh for about three years. She is a valued employment partner, and she’s wonderful with our program participants — always patient and supportive.”
“Beth is also a great partner to our employment program staff and pleasant. She communicates well with us on days off or closures and is flexible and understanding. The individuals look forward to seeing her and her team every day,” Goad added.
“Thank you for this honor; I’m very happy to have your Bridgewell crew here every day. They are my buddies.” said Beth Walsh. “You all really helped keep our Meals on Wheels program going during the pandemic and we were so grateful for that.”
“We are incredibly happy to have you as part of our team, working with Bridgewell for three years,” said Bridgewell President & CEO Christopher Tuttle during the award presentation. “I know the remarkable work you do, with kindness and empathy, and we are eternally grateful for the work you have done.”
Since 2014, Bridgewell’s annual Champion Award has recognized outstanding community business partners that make the employment supports program possible. Honorees are selected by employment program participants and staff based on three categories: community business partner, goes above and beyond, and creates an inclusive environment.