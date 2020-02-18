The potential for state intervention in the Boston public schools, or even receivership, was the focus of a Boston Globe editorial on Feb. 14, which cited the state's first-in-a-decade review of the 125-school district as a potential triggering event or impetus for major reforms.
A week earlier, during an appearance on WBZ radio, that report's release, which could come very soon, was on the mind of Boston Mayor Martin Walsh, and it sounded like the mayor was generally aware of what's coming.
"We've made significant gains in our schools but we haven't made significant gains in enough areas in our schools," Walsh said. "The report's not going to be a great report, I don't think. Nor do I expect it to be a great report."
The mayor has touted plans to make $100 million in new education system investments over the next three years, but cautioned that new monies will be spread unevenly, with more flowing to schools that have experienced enrollment increases. "We have a lot of work to do in our schools and we're asking people to work with the new superintendent" Brenda Cassellius, he said.
The Globe editorial described the disruption of a state takover of a school or district as "never ideal," adding, "The best-case scenario would be if findings of the state review — and the threat of takover — give Cassellius the political cover she will need. Now would be the time for the state and the district to agree to an enforceable, specific timetable for reforms."
State Education Commissioner Jeff Riley previously worked as Lawrence Public Schools receiver, academic superintendent/chief innovation officer in Boston's public schools, as a teacher in Baltimore, Maryland, and as an administrator at High Tech Academy @ Madison Park Technical Vocational High School in Boston.
In what sounded like a preemptive move, Walsh asked host Dan Rea to agree to devote a one-hour segment to education in Boston after the report is released. Rea agreed and they tentatively agreed to a segment, with Cassellius, on March 11.
