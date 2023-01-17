The husband of a 39-year-old Cohasset mother who has been missing for over two weeks is now charged with his wife's murder.
Brian Walshe, 47, who has family and business connections to the North Shore, was already being held in Norfolk County House of Correction on high bail after he was charged with purposefully misleading investigators in the investigation into his wife's disappearance.
Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey announced the new charge Tuesday, saying Brian Walshe will be transferred to Quincy District Court and arraigned on the murder charge.