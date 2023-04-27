Brian Walshe, who is accused of murdering his wife and dismembering her body, pleaded not guilty to the charges filed against him today in superior court and is being held without bail, according to reports.
Walshe, 48, of Cohasset — who has ties to the North Shore — appeared in Dedham Superior Court Thursday morning for arraignment on charges of first-degree murder, obstruction of justice by misleading police, and improper conveyance of a human body, following his indictment on those charges on March 30 which moved the case from district to superior court.
The disappearance of Ana Walshe, 39, the mother of three young children, made international headlines in January. Brian Walshe allegedly told investigators that his wife had left to travel to Washington, D.C. for business.
He did not report her missing for four days, officials have said.
By that time, prosecutors say Brian Walshe had gotten rid of evidence in the case — some of it in a Swampscott dumpster near his mother’s home.
The dumpster was taken to the Republic Services trash transfer facility in Peabody, where investigators searched it and found critical evidence linking him to his wife’s death, according to a prosecutor.
That evidence included Ana Walshe’s DNA on the cuff, sleeves and pants of a blood-stained white Tyvek suit her husband had just purchased; her boots, purse, slippers and part of a necklace, and her COVID-19 vaccination card, a prosecutor said at Brian Walshe’s initial arraignment in district court in January.
The couple had lived in Marblehead prior to moving to Cohasset, and also owned condominiums in Lynn and Revere.
Walshe faces a mandatory life sentence if convicted.