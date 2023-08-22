Amelia Wyler, a recent Waring School graduate and a member of the school’s FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) varsity robotics team “Wolfpack Machina”, is returning to Rwanda on Sept. 8 with her teammates to continue their work expanding the country’s first robotics program with the goal of creating 100 new FIRST LEGO League (FLL) teams.
“If I look back at my life and I think about what program has influenced me the most, it would be FIRST Robotics,” said Wyler, of Manchester, who has been part of the program for seven years and graduated in May. “And so I knew going into my senior year that I wanted to give back in some meaningful way to the FIRST community. My family was already planning on moving, and I did some research to find out that Rwanda was a country that didn’t have FLL or robotics, and some of the goals listed on their education board’s website included STEM education and hands-on learning. So it seemed like it aligned really well with my passions, and also what Rwanda would need.”
FIRST, an international nonprofit youth robotics/engineering organization, holds competitions for high schools to design, program, and continually develop robots to accomplish specific goals under strict technical parameters and time limits.
Setting out to share the problem-solving, communication, and engineering skills she learned from robotics with others, Wyler, in her senior year, took out a loan for $5,000 in material parts and planned on starting 10 FLL teams. However, after reaching out to organizations like Coderina (Coder in Africa Educational Technology Foundation), a nonprofit education technology organization that promotes ICT (information and communications technology) development in Africa, that $5,000 would soon grow to $168,000 in in-kind donations.
The unexpected charitable interest prompted Wyler to found the nonprofit “STEM Inspires”, made up of volunteer mentors, coaches, and organizers to assist in developing the country’s STEM education through FLL.
“I didn’t expect it to go so big and grow so large. My original plan was just to start 10 teams, if even that. and I didn’t have the idea of starting an entire organization around this,” Wyler said. “It was more about wanting to introduce FLL. So it was much smaller-scale originally, and I think just because of everyone’s interest, it grew to become what it is right now.”
“I think another reason that it grew so significantly is because Amelia was there on the ground, directly involved. She ran teacher training seminars, and we developed a teacher curriculum that some of the other members of Wolfpack helped to develop. The really big thing was that she was there and made appointments to go to all of these different schools in just the first week she arrived in Rwanda,” said Francis Schaeffer, the school’s STEM Coordinator and Robotics Coach.
After reaching out and connecting with Coderina, who runs FLL in Africa, Wyler was introduced to the Rwandan chapter of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), the Rwandan Education Board, and the Ministry of Information and Communication Technologies (ICT), all of whom showed enthusiastic support for STEM Inspires. After spending months mentoring, training coaches, and garnering interest in several schools and with several different Rwandan education organizations, STEM Inspires expanded its vision to plan the country’s first-ever FLL Championship.
“Once I was inside the ministry, I think they really saw the importance of what we were doing, they were actually already looking for a robotics program to implement in their curriculum and in the schools,” Wyler said. “And so they were really interested and they were able to pitch in enormously for the championship.”
With the help of local organizations like Rwanda’s Ministry of ICT, Ministry of Education, and Creativity Lab, STEM Inspires worked out transportation, venue location, and the proper training of FLL referees and judges for the country’s inaugural FLL Championship, which took place last March. The event included more than 350 competing students belonging to 35 different teams, as well as more than 700 attendees, including high-level government officials.
“I think that one of the things that makes FLL really work in a situation like this is that it’s a defined problem,” Schaeffer said. “You have a game that you’re playing with these kids and that competitive element is very motivating. There’s also this long problem-solving element; you build your robot, you work with the missions, it doesn’t quite work, you fix it, and you improve it.”
The four members of “Wolfpack Machina” who are heading to Rwanda — Wyler; Owen Cooper, of Manchester; Alma Power, of Beverly; and Chris Douglas, of Newburyport — are perhaps the most qualified of anyone to mentor FLL teams, as earlier this year at the FIRST Tech Challenge World Championships they took home the highest overall award and came out of the season with the top ranked robot in the world. This is also Cooper, Power and Douglas’ first trip to the country.
“The people that are coming with Amelia are the perfect people to mentor FLL teams; they have the real knowledge,” Schaeffer said. “(They) did some of the most technical work on the Wolfpack’s robot, which, without sounding ridiculous, I think is safe to say was the best in the world. So they know what they’re doing, even though they’re only 18; it’s a pretty high-powered group of kids.”
This coming year, the four Wolfpack Machina members are setting out to expand robotics programs/STEM education in the country by establishing 100 teams at different schools, collaborating with the government to create a “STEM Inspiration Center” to serve as a high-tech makerspace with precision machinery, and eventually starting First Tech Challenge (FTC) teams — the next step in FIRST robotics, designed for older age groups, which evolves from working with Legos to more complex machinery and programming.
“We want to make sure that the program can be self-sustaining by making sure that there’s a network of information around these students so that if they have any questions or problems, they can reach out,” Wyler said. “So now we’re trying to build that network. We’ve been training individuals and hosting various mentor training sessions to teach the adults (about FLL) so that the kids have Rwandan mentors who will remain there.
”And once you have the materials in the country itself — because that’s the most difficult thing for them to get really — the ideal goal is that every school will have a team eventually,” she said. “So we’re working towards that with the Rwandan government and UNESCO.”
The goal of STEM Inspires, to strengthen the FLL program within the country to the point it can continue mentorship and run competitions indefinitely, will require significant, direct mentorship. For members of Wolfpack Machina like Wyler, helping other students to foster a love for STEM through FLL has become something of an obsession.
“I think all the students who are joining me would agree with me that for us this feels much more meaningful than a year of college,” Wyler said. “It’s an amazing experience watching these kids’ faces light up as they pull apart pieces and experiment. and I kind of got hooked on that, because it was something that I was so excited to do at their age. Seeing that tangible way that you’re helping people is just really fulfilling.”