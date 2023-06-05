SALEM — A forensic psychologist called to testify in Brian Brito’s defense has concluded and testified last week that he was suffering significantly enough from mental illness in 2017 that he can’t be held responsible for the crimes he committed.
He also said the last mental health facility Brito was admitted to before the crimes took place allowed him to fall through the cracks. That, psychologist Fabian Saleh argued, led to the crimes he later committed while in a state the doctor described as “schizophrenia, unmedicated.”
Brito, now 28 years old, is on trial in Salem Superior Court on charges stemming from three violent crime scenes in Lawrence, Lynn and North Andover in March 2017. That includes a murder scene in Lynn, a double-shooting with no fatalities in Lawrence, and a sexual assault and armed robbery in North Andover that all took place within three days. He pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to all the charges.
Saleh supported that plea with his testimony, which took up the entirety of the day Friday and will resume Monday when jurors return at 9:30 a.m.
But by the end of the day, cross-examination frequently was put on hold by repeated sidebar requests and debate between the defense and prosecution as Jessica Strasnick, prosecutor on the case, highlighted an extensive list of court documents and testimony that Saleh didn’t use when reaching his conclusion.
Defense focuses on lack of responsibility
Saleh said he conducted several interviews with Brito, combining for a total time interviewed of 6.5 hours, and read a large number of reports and records tied to the case. He spent another six or so hours testifying Friday, the 10th day of the trial, with questions heavily focusing on the symptoms of schizophrenia and the process through which Saleh reviewed Brito’s alleged activity.
“Schizophrenia is a major mental illness, and it unfortunately still carries a lot of stigma,” Saleh said. “There are specific symptoms patients present with when afflicted with those conditions. One would be what they call ‘delusions,’ and delusions are fixed false beliefs. They can be beliefs that are bizarre, where you’d really say ‘this just doesn’t make any sense,’ for example the belief that aliens are invading our world. You have that belief and are convinced that’s indeed the case, and you may take steps to protect yourself.”
Saleh also focused heavily on the concept of hallucinations and how those present in schizophrenia cases. He later testified that Brito was suffering and showing signs of suffering from auditory hallucinations when several incidents took place from 2014 on to his arrest in 2017. Several also came as Brito believed he had powers that aren’t realistic, or that he was communicating with religious leaders or people on TV. Command hallucinations were commonly referenced as moments where Brito thought he heard someone instructing him to act in a specific manner.
Questions in court on the crimes Brito’s accused of first focused on the fatal shooting of Mohammedreza “Sina” Zangiband, a 24-year-old Salem man and delivery driver for a Lynn pizza and sandwich shop when he was shot twice. One shot hit Zangiband in the head, killing him. It was the second of three crime scenes tied to the case.
“Did you form an opinion as to whether what he (Brito) thought what he was doing was wrong?” asked John “Jack” Cunha, Brito’s defense attorney.
“He didn’t think that what he did was wrong,” Saleh said. “He had in his mind — his psychotic way of thinking — that he needed to do it, and there was no other way to carry out what he was told to do.”
“Did schizophrenia cause him to lack significant capacity to conform his behavior to the requirements of the law?” Cunha asked.
“The answer would be affirmative,” Saleh said.
Command hallucinations were also a factor in the double-shooting in Lawrence on May 25, Saleh testified.
In the case of an armed robbery and sexual assault at a North Andover convenience store, Saleh couldn’t determine whether Brito knew his conduct was against the law, given several indicators that Brito understood to some extent that he needed to protect himself.
“He entered the store holding a gun, so that’s one. Then we talked about that he was wearing a mask,” Saleh said. “He asked his victim whether there was anyone else in the store, and then turned to the victim, and asked her to turn off the lights, and made her lock the door. ... These points are important, and then (he) also added to it by telling her not to call anyone, and threatening that he’d kill her if she didn’t cooperate.”
”...if he was handled properly here”
While he might’ve been aware of the wrongfulness of his actions in that one instance, Saleh said, he was still showing signs of schizophrenia. Years of behavior prior to the three crimes in 2017 made it clear that Brito wasn’t properly managing his diagnosis (for example, when hospitalized, he repeatedly denied he was ill), and Saleh further testified that he had help by way of neglect from the last mental health facility he was at before the crimes took place.
The testimony, at that point, focused heavily on a history of troubled behavior Brito was exhibiting over the span of three years. That included capturing and burning alive a mouse as a warning to other mice, attacking a postal employee’s truck on the described-delusional belief that checks made out to him by President Barack Obama were being stolen from the mail, and more.
After not much more than a dozen days of repeated schizophrenia diagnoses and treatment in September 2016 following the mail truck incident, Brito was discharged from Bournewood Hospital with a different diagnosis that hadn’t appeared in paperwork up to that point, testimony indicated: bipolar with psychosis, undifferentiated type.
Testimony further indicated Brito didn’t take his medication after release, in part shown through a sharp loss in 40 pounds presumed to be tied to medication-related weight gains, Saleh testified.
“This is really a tragedy, in my opinion,” Saleh said. “There were warnings written all over the records that people had, but there was no action, or inadequate action to follow up on the warning signs — and this is one of them.
“If you have somebody who’s killing a mouse, burning a mouse, and then saying it’s a warning to others, and presents with the behaviors as he did at Bournewood — well documented... and this person is released back to the street...” Saleh said, pausing his thought to begin another. “It’s really, very upsetting to see that, because the tragedy in my opinion — as I stated in my report — could’ve been prevented if he was handled properly here.”
The crimes for which Brito is charged took place close to six months after his release from Bournewood.
Prosecution calls attention to evidence not included
Cross-examination between Saleh and Strasnick was fairly charged, triggering repeated objections from Cunha and several sidebars, some back to back.
Strasnick’s questions focused heavily on the materials Saleh referenced in his report to support his conclusion, highlighting the 33 that he listed and, from that point, the many others he didn’t. That included 14 sets of minutes of Grand Jury testimony that she referenced, from which he only included four in his report.
“So you just randomly picked some records as your source of information,” Strasnick said.
“No, I’m not saying this,” Saleh said. “I’m just saying that I didn’t spend 15 hours going through the listing of records, as I know the discovery record was available to you, as it was to me.”
The cross was paused several times with objections and requests for sidebar conversations from Cunha. In one debate outside of sidebar, Judge Jeffrey Karp articulated to Cunha that Strasnick was doing her job to pick apart the sources used in the report. Karp insisted the conversation happen away from sidebar so it could be heard by Brito, who stayed behind and sat alone during all sidebar sessions.
“He (Saleh) testified that he read the police report. He testified that he didn’t read the Grand Jury minutes,” Karp said in the exchange. “How is the Commonwealth supposed to not respond to that? Certainly, counsel on both sides can cross-examine a witness about things they may not have considered.”
Materials not referenced in Saleh’s work included security video capturing the incident in North Andover, which Saleh said he didn’t have an opportunity to review.
“You’d agree with me that really good information for you to have when you couldn’t be there yourself would be video,” Strasnick said.
“Video certainly would be important,” Saleh answered. “Yes.”
“Because a person’s presentation and behavior is important to you to get a complete picture of what’s going on,” continued Strasnick.
“I’d agree with you in part on this, because it depends on what the task is,” Saleh continued.
“A certain behavior may be described by a police report, but you may see a sequence of events or behaviors unfolding (on video) that won’t allow you to shed light on the state of mind other than describing a set of behaviors, for example the issue of getting up to a car, turning around. It doesn’t shed light on that person’s state of mind. ... You’d have to stop the person and ask them what they’re doing.”
