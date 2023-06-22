BOSTON — Members of the state’s congressional delegation are accusing federal highway safety officials of siding with auto manufacturers in a dispute over updating the state’s right-to-repair law.
In a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey criticized the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s notice to automakers earlier this month stating that complying with the voter-approved update to the law would violate federal safety regulations.
“NHTSA’s decision to give manufacturers a green light to ignore state law appears to favor Big Auto, undermine the will of Massachusetts voters and the Biden Administration’s competition policy, and raise questions about both the decision process and the substance of the decision by NHTSA’s leadership,” they wrote.
“Auto manufacturers have routinely raised safety concerns as a way to ‘change the subject’ and distract consumers from the fact that vehicle repair and maintenance services from independent repair shops keeps the cost of service and repair down,” they wrote.
The complaints stem from a June 13 letter from the NHTSA to manufacturers claiming that Massachusetts’ Right to Repair law is preempted by the National Traffic and Motor Vehicle Safety Act, and that complying with the state law would conflict with their federal obligations.
Question 1, which was approved by more than 75% of the state’s voters in the Nov. 3, 2020, elections, calls for modifying the law to allow repair shops to access “telematics” data from vehicles. A costly ballot fight pitted the nation’s automakers against small repair shops backed by the retail parts industry.
Backers of the changes argued the law needed updating because it unfairly allows car makers to use wireless technology to steer business toward dealerships, cutting out small shops and driving up consumer costs.
Automakers contend a 2013 voter-approved right to repair law already allows for sharing of mechanical data.
Two weeks after the vote, automakers sued to block the new law from taking effect. A lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court by the trade group Alliance for Automotive Innovation argues that the changes would violate federal laws.
Earlier this year, Attorney General Andrea Campbell announced that her office would begin enforcing the updated law June 1, regardless of the legal challenge. Automakers filed a request for an injunction in federal court to block the move, but it was rejected.
In its letter to automakers, the NHTSA warned the open access to telematics authorized by the updated state law could allow third-parties to remotely manipulate a vehicle’s steering, acceleration, or even braking system.
“A malicious actor here or abroad could utilize such open access to remotely command vehicles to operate dangerously, including attacking multiple vehicles concurrently,” the agency wrote in the letter. “Vehicle crashes, injuries, or deaths are foreseeable outcomes of such a situation.”
Still, Warren and Markey said they are “disappointed” the federal agency appears to be relying on the industry’s argument that there is an “irresolvable conflict between maintaining data security and providing independent repair shops with the data they need to conduct repairs.”
They urged the agency to reconsider its decision “and allow Massachusetts to enforce the will of its voters and protect consumers.”
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.