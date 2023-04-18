SALEM — The 386th First Muster will take place in Salem Saturday with cannon salutes, a helicopter landing and the rededication of the Washington Arch.
The annual celebration marks the birth of the nation’s National Guard in 1637, when the East Regiment mustered for the first time on Salem Common.
More than 600 National Guard troops will gather on the Common alongside historical reenactors, the 2nd Corps of Cadets Veteran Association and the Salem Veterans Council Saturday.
“All the veterans of Salem are proud to be such an integral part of our country’s unique military history,” Salem Veteran Council Commander, LTC (ret) Joe Cole said in a statement.
The day’s events will kick off with the General Abbott Ceremony at 8 a.m. in front of St. Peter’s Church. At 9 a.m., a ceremony will take place at Armory Park followed by a parade of units to the Salem Common at 9:30 a.m.
A Muster Ceremony on the Common will begin at 10 a.m. with a U.S. Army ‘Loach’ helicopter landing, Air Force flyover, 500 Soldier Pass in Review and Cannon Salute.
The Washington Arch will be rededicated during the ceremonies. Its restoration was completed this month thanks to the Salem Common Neighborhood Association and carver Skylight Studios, which recreated the arch’s original carvings.
The arch was first built in 1805 by the distinguished wood caver, architect and Salem resident Samuel McIntire. It served as the main entrance for the Common until the park underwent extensive renovations in 1850, according to the city.
A smaller replica of the arc was again added to the Common near the Hawthorne Hotel during the bicentennial celebrations of 1976, but fell into disrepair over the years. It wasn’t until 2010 that the arch was moved to its current location and 2022 that the city began extensive repairs to the structure.
It will be just one piece of the city’s past and present being honored Saturday.
“Salem takes great pride in being the birthplace of the American National Guard,” Acting Mayor Bob McCarthy said in a statement. “The annual commemoration on Salem Common has become a beloved community tradition that acknowledges and celebrates the city’s rich military history and Salem’s Veterans.”
