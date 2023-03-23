DANVERS — Residents might notice some brown water coming out of their taps when the town conducts its annual flushing of its water distribution system next week.
Starting Monday and lasting for about five weeks, crews from the Water Division will begin flushing the system from the northwestern part of town at the Middleton line toward the southeasterly direction and wrap up flushing in the Danversport area, the town said in a statement Wednesday.
The process usually happens each spring to to remove sediment that has collected in the water system over the course of the year.
Flushing will mainly take place during the morning or evenings starting at 7 a.m. and ending by 7 p.m., though some overnight flushing may occur, the town said.
“You may notice some discoloration of the water when first used,” the town said. “Please run your cold water first for a few minutes to clear out any discoloration. It should clear up on its own within one hour; any lasting problems should be reported to the Water Division.”
For a real-time map showing where flushing is occurring, visit www.danversma.gov/777/2023-Flushing-Map.
For questions or concerns, call the Water Division at 978-762-0235.