SALEM — On Wednesday, members of the Salem and state police dive teams could be seen combing the waters off Salem’s Juniper Beach, searching for the body of a missing Peabody man.
Also on the scene were members of the Criminal Investigation Divisions of the Salem and Peabody Police departments.
The investigation and search are related to a missing persons case that originated in Peabody.
Prior to the report that Michael Gray, 31, of Peabody, was missing, some items of clothing were found near the beach. At that time, officers were unaware that there might be any connection
Wednesday, however, after obtaining additional information, resources were gathered to check the nearby water and beach area.
The investigation is continuing by both Salem and Peabody detectives.
If anyone has information regarding Michael Gray’s whereabouts, they are urged to contact the Peabody or Salem police.
Gray, 31, is described as 6’1-6’2 with shoulder-length brown hair, usually in a bun, with facial hair and tattoos.