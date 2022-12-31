This winter is sure to find most of us out several times with our shovels, snowblowers and plows.
Looking at this snow roller image, taken circa 1890 in the Lowell Street area, may have you wondering how our ancestors managed big snowstorms before today’s technology.
Short answer, they didn’t need to clear the snow. Before the invention and widespread use of the automobile, it was easier for horse-drawn carriages and pedestrians to get around if large amounts of snow were simply flattened.
— Photo and information courtesy of the Peabody Historical Society and Museum