“Not one of you has experienced a completely straight path to getting here. Each of you has experienced difficulties in your journey to get to the seats you're in today,” said Megan Franco, the Upper School Principal at Salem Academy, during the charter school’s 2023 graduation this Friday.
The seats she referred to were filled by Salem Academy’s 66 graduates, as well as faculty and family members who gathered to celebrate the resilience, drive, and potential of the class of 2023.
“You've experienced a pandemic, struggles with physical and mental health, academic struggles, interpersonal concerns, competing priorities and many other stresses and in the face of all those challenges that have come your way, you have stood up again and again to continue to push forward,” said the school’s executive director Stephanie Callahan.
Mayor Dominick Pangallo addressed the class of 2023 with assurance that they are all prepared to face the future, and challenge the injustices and inequality that it may contain.
“When you walk across the stage and down the stairs, you're gonna be buying into a world that needs a lot of fixing. A world of the climate crisis, tremendous inequities, an economy pitted against you, and a society upended by a historic pandemic,” said Pangallo. “As I look around this room tonight, I have talked to your teachers and your families and your friends about what you've accomplished to get to this point. I am certain you have the capacity, the passion and the power to change our world.”
Keynote speaker and class of 2013 alumni Dr. Gabriela Florentino shared her personal passed along advice to the graduates as to how failure can be an instrumental step to eventual success.
“Do not be afraid of failure, allow yourself to embrace the growth that comes with not achieving something. Success is not just about checking boxes on your goal list, it’s about learning from your mistakes and using those lessons to grow. Don't be afraid to take risks to try new things and to stand up after falling- even if it is a couple of times in a row,” said Florentino.
Elected student speaker Gabriel Garcia highlighted the accomplishments, outreach, and service of his peers such as valedictorian Natalia Fila who started a walk for the muscular dystrophy association, raising $800 for them, as well as Jorbert Peralta and Cindy Shehy who accumulated 1000 and 2000 points throughout their basketball careers.
“I know it's the most cliche thing to say ever, but we actually did it,” said Garcia. “I never had a doubt in my mind that we would have gotten here today, but every single obstacle that we face makes it even more momentous. COVID-19 snatched two years of our high school experience away from us and then dropped us into the hardest year of high school, junior year. So let's give ourselves a pat on the back and a round of being able to say; ‘we are the class of 2023.’”