SALEM — Disney came, Disney went, and so did Hurricane Ian. The fact that Salem Common didn’t become a Wizard of Oz set... chalk that up as Sanderson Sister magic.
High winds held off just long enough for upward of 500 locals to catch a free public screening of Disney’s “Hocus Pocus 2,” a sequel to the 1993 cinema hit that has become ingrained in Salem’s pop culture identity.
While the original offering of the Sanderson Sisters’ arrival in Salem was filmed throughout the city, the sequel was largely shot in Rhode Island using a fictionalized modern-day Salem.
Still, because it bore the Salem name, Disney lined up a local premiere that almost got sidelined by inclement weather, according to John Andrews, executive director of Creative Collective, one of several local partners in the event.
“It was a very successful experience, knowing we had 35 mph winds that morning,” Andrews said. “Some miraculous thing happened where the wind died down for three hours, then it started picking up again. So, that was kind of cool.”
As many as 500 were estimated to have come out for the bring-your-own-blanket affair, Andrews said.
The event was a chance to put Salem Common to use for a major, controlled event ahead of the bulk of Halloween’s normal revelry. With Salem Chamber of Commerce and other Creative Collective and city events popping up each weekend, “everyone wants to figure out ways to respect the space while also using the space,” Andrews explained.
“Everything from a screening of this scale to the markets, Jazz Fest using the Common this year, vintage parties... it’s a dynamic spot, and I think everyone wants to figure out a way to make it last,” Andrews said. “It’s obviously still a work in progress. It’s always going to be a work in progress as things change. But knowing there are good conversations and relationships with city partners, knowing that people who do creative programmatic elements typically as volunteers, having a spot like that that they can use is really important.”
