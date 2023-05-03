Most of April was a rather pleasant month with temperatures a little above average. During mid month we had a week of welcome warmth with highs of 88 degrees on the 13th. and 87 on the 14th. Our low for the month was 24 degrees on the 3rd.
Rainfall was 4.69 inches, just a little above average. The first three weeks of the month gave us very little precipitation. However, nearly 1 inch fell on the 23rd. The big event of April occurred at the end of the month.
The pressure fell rapidly and gave us one of those bomb cyclones. The barometer plummeted 32 millibars in 24 hours. (A bomb cyclone requirement is at least a drop of 24 millibars in 24 hours.) The winds increased and rainfall was torrential. We measured 3 inches here at Salem during that last day of April.
The wonderful month of May arrived giving us a delightful sunny day. The welcome warmth of spring is here with the annual delightful display of hyacinths, tulips and daffodils in all of their splendor. Trees with their soft green leaves greet us everywhere.
Our temperatures usually climb to the upper 60s and fall to the mid 50s by the dawn hours at the beginning of the month and then later warm to the pleasant afternoon 70s with early morning mid to upper 50s. Our record high was 98 degrees in 2017. In 2010, we had a low of 30 degrees.
We are fortunate that we live along the coast since ocean breezes can still bring cooler temperatures locally. Inland it may be warm, but not here. Looking back to our temperatures from 1977, we had an early season three-day heat wave in the 90s with a summery high of 98 degrees in 2017. In contrast, our lowest May reading was a chilly 30 degrees in 2001 and 2010.
Salem’s average rainfall is 3.63 inches. However, we have experienced remarkable extremes. Our greatest May rainfall was in 2006 when we measured an incredible 16.24 inches! It was the most monthly rain we have ever recorded here at Salem State during our record period. The National Weather Service observations show that it was the most rain recorded for any month of the year in our area since they have maintained precipitation records!
During just one severe four-day storm that month, 11.47 inches of heavy rain and thunderstorms with hail resulted in serious, unprecedented North Shore flooding, especially here at Salem and Peabody. The Ipswich River reached its highest level in history.
In contrast, we have had as little as 0.84 inches in 1993. For now, enjoy the pleasant days of our delightful New England spring. The vacation destinations are calling us back once more.
Arthur A. Francis is a Salem meteorologist.