Most of August was not nearly as warm as in past years. Our high for the month was only 86 degrees. Checking back on our records to 1977, there were only six times when the high for the month was less than 90 degrees.
Usually August is our second hottest month of the year with temperatures climbing to the 90s and even the low 100s. However, we had many uncomfortable days associated with oppressive high humidity and tropical-like high dew points. Our low temperature was 51 degrees.
Rainfall was 6 inches, considerably above our average of 3.37 inches. We had two thunderstorms.
Now September has arrived and the daylight hours are becoming noticeably shorter. The Autumnal Equinox, our first day of fall, arrives on the 23rd at 2:50 a.m. The sun will be directly over the Equator. From that day on our daylight hours will get shorter until Dec. 21, the first day of winter.
It seems like the summer has passed by very quickly this year. The first fall month is upon us and it brings that inevitable transition from summer — with its showers and thunderstorms — to the autumn season accompanied by cool and crisp days.
If you look closely you can see the first subtle changes in the display of our coming spectacular fall foliage.
Gradually throughout the month, and most noticeable towards month’s end, our woodlands become vibrantly alive with the warm colors of fall — red, orange, and yellow.
Our afternoon high readings will become noticeably cooler with day time highs in the low 70s or upper 60s, falling to the lower 50s to upper 40s by dawn.
Our highest September temperature was 98 degrees in 2013 and the low, a chilly 33 in 1991. Be mindful that late in the month some low lying regions may have frost. So be sure to protect your garden plants in case of an early warning frost.
Salem’s average September rainfall is 3.48. Our greatest September rainfall was 8.48 inches in 1987. The lowest was 0.65 in 1978.
The Atlantic hurricane season is here. In the past, September has produced some dangerous hurricanes in our region. Most often the media features the 1938 hurricane.
However, an intense hurricane called the 1944 Great Atlantic Hurricane moved northward from Cape Hatteras and its forward motion accelerated as it swept across a large portion of the east coast. New England was most affected.
Late in the afternoon of Sept. 14, it proceeded north over Rhode Island and then turned east to pass to sea between Boston and Plymouth just after midnight The storm’s ferocity and path drew comparisons to the 1938 Long Island Express, one of the worst storms in New England history.
The author was fortunate to be taking a course in meteorology at Malden High School since WW2 was in progress. We had a weather observatory on our penthouse of the high school. Three of us were able to make detailed observations of the hurricane throughout its passage.
Rainfall was heavy with thunderstorm activity as the storm approached. The peak gust was 93 mph as the barometric plunged to 28.678 inches (971.1 millibars)!
Around 1:30 a.m. the wind speed diminished markedly to 10-15 mph and the sky partially cleared with stars overhead. Yes, we were in part of the eye of the storm at that time.
Thereafter the winds shifted in direction and increased in speed with gusts to 86 mph as the hurricane moved on.
A night to remember!