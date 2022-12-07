This year November was a rather pleasant month with abundant sunshine. Our temperatures were above normal since the month was introduced by a late 12-day Indian summer event from the 1st to the 12th. Our high reading was 77 degrees on the 6th. After mid month, temperatures dropped to more seasonable readings and our low was 17 on the 21st.
The month’s rainfall was lower than normal with a total of 3.55 inches. On the 11th, the remnants of tropical storm Nicole tracked up the East Coast and gave us 0.61 inches of rain locally. There was little other storm activity except for three frontal events. The frontal passage on the 30th was accompanied by heavy rain and very strong, gusty winds resulting in power outages.
December is here and the winter solstice, the shortest day of the year, occurs on Dec. 21st at 4:47 p.m. The sun is far to the south of the equator and over the Tropic of Capricorn. Each day until Christmas will give us only about nine hours of daylight. This is the time of the year when winter conditions start to set in.
Our high afternoon temperatures climb to the mid to upper 40s and fall to the upper 20s by sunrise. Towards month’s end, the daytime readings usually reach the mid to high 30s and drop to the chilling low 20s during the early morning hours.
In the past, we have had some rather warm days and our record high was a summery 78 degrees in 1998. In sharp contrast, the mercury plunged to a frigid 11 degrees below zero in 1980. On Christmas Day that year the low temperature was 10 below!
Our average precipitation for the month is 4.61 inches. However, in the past, we recorded as much as 7.54 inches in 2008. Our lowest was 1.18 inches in 1979. The average snowfall is 10.1 inches. Our maximum snowfall was in 2003 when we had a total of 33 inches. An early severe blizzard blanketed us with 28 inches of snow here at Salem.
The intense northeaster produced persistent, strong gale force winds that swept the snow into even higher massive drifts and resulted in hard work of plowing, snow blowing and shoveling. Peabody and some other local cities had well over 3 feet of snow.
It is remarkable that we had no snow here at Salem in 1999!
However, December can give us some delightful winter days as well with brilliant blue sunny skies and crystal clear visibility. These conditions are especially delightful when they follow short snow events that cover the region with a blanket of pure white fluff. We can enjoy that special warmth with family and friends to lift our spirits.
Arthur A. Francis is a Salem meteorologist.