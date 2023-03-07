February is usually one of our coldest months of the year and it began that way with the mercury plunging to 12 degrees below zero on the 3rd and 4th. These were the lowest February readings recorded since observations began at Salem State University in 1977.
Thereafter, the temperatures dramatically warmed and our average temperature for the month was 35.7 degrees. Except for the below readings at the beginning of the month, it was one of the warmest periods on record for our locale since the jet stream continued zonal across the United States. There were three days when the high readings reached 60 degrees! On the 16th we recorded 61 degrees, the high for the month.
Total precipitation (rain and snow) was only 2.08 inches. There were 17 days with no precipitation here at Salem. Very light snowfall occurred on seven days with a mere total of 4.5 inches, far below our normal of 13.4 inches. The most snow we had in 24 hours was just 2 inches.
March has arrived and brings us two welcomed events. Daylight Saving Time begins on the 12th and the Spring Equinox on the 20th, the day when the sun arrives at the equator on its northward trek. We will have 12 hours of daylight and 12 hours of night time. Thereafter, our daylight hours will get longer and our temperatures will become warmer.
March can be a long windy month at times with afternoon temperatures that climb to the mid 40s during the day and fall to the low 20s by sunrise. Towards month’s end the highs are in the mid 50s and lows in mid 30s by dawn. Our record high was an exceptional summer-like 92 degrees in 1998. The low for the month was in sharp contrast with a mid-winter 1 degree above zero in 1978.
At times March can bring us considerable precipitation, both rain and melted snow. In 2010, we recorded an impressive 15.42 inches! Our lowest was only 0.67 inches in 2006.
Although the average snowfall is 9.7 inches, March of 1993 gave us a record-breaking 51.5 inches. That month we had three powerful nor’easters. The most severe was during mid month. It was accompanied by relentless gale force winds with gusts to 71 mph at Salem.
Offshore, winds gusted to hurricane force, 75 to 85 mph. Waves resulted in pounding, damaging surf with significant coastal erosion along our shores. Snowfall was 15 inches at Salem, but there was massive drifting.
We became familiar with the term bombogenesis that year when the pressure plummeted 64 millibars in 30 hours here at Salem. A truly impressive storm!
Fortunately, since the sun will be higher in the sky and daylight hours longer, any snow that occurs will melt away much faster.
Arthur A. Francis is a Salem meteorologist.