March was a windy month with strong, blustery winds gusting to 40 mph on many days. The wind chill made it feel much colder, however. Even so, our average temperature for the month was above normal at 39.1 degrees.
It is interesting to note that every month this winter has had temperatures above normal. The high for this month was 60 degrees on two days, the 21st and 27th. The low of 25 occurred on the 19th and 20th.
Total melted precipitation (rain and snow) was 5.29 inches. Salem’s snowfall was a mere 1.7 inches.
April has arrived with showers. However, we will have bright sunshine to bring forth the beautiful blossoming crocuses and daffodils. The trees will display the soft welcome green leaves everywhere. Our welcome warmth of spring has arrived and afternoon temperatures climb to the mid 50s during the afternoon and cool to the mid 30s by the dawn hours.
Later in the month the afternoon highs warm up to the mid to upper 60s, falling to middle 40s by sunrise. Our record high was 96 degrees in 2022 and the low for the month was 14 degrees in 1982.
At times our April showers can bring us considerable precipitation. In 1987, we recorded 10.73 inches. That same year there was a single event alone that gave us 10.35 inches of rain! Our lowest amount was only 0.77 inches in 1999.
During our record period we have had two significant snowstorms. A single winter-like event occurred in 1982 that gave us 15 inches of heavy wet snow and gale force winds.
The truly impressive April snowstorm was the spectacular April Fool’s Blizzard event of 1997. The weather had been quite mild for nearly a week here at Salem and temperatures climbed into the 60s.
A late season low pressure system with heavy rain located offshore suddenly strengthened and resulted in a bomb cyclone event energized by a strong northerly jet stream. The driving rain suddenly changed to heavy wet snow locally accumulating at a rate of 3 inches an hour!
True blizzard conditions prevailed with winds close to hurricane force. There was even some thunderstorm activity embedded in the storm. The snow continued throughout the morning of April Fool’s Day with a total of 2 feet of snow.
For the remainder of the month we had the usual spring weather.
Arthur A. Francis is a Salem meterologist.