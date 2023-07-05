Most of June was a rather pleasant month although we occasionally had some upper level smoke from the wild fires of the Canadian Maritimes. Temperatures were a little below average. Our high for the month was 88 on degrees on the 2nd and a low of 42 on the 1st. Rainfall was 3.25 inches, a little below our average of 4.16 inches. We had three thunderstorms on the 2nd, 14th, and 27th.
July has now arrived and on the 6th at 4:06 p.m. the sun is at its greatest distance from the Earth. This event is called the Aphelion. Since the northern hemisphere is tilted to the maximum towards the sun, we receive our greatest solar radiation at this time. July is usually our warmest month of the year. Often these warm readings are combined with oppressive humidity. Our high readings usually climb to the upper 80s during the day and fall to the mid to upper 60s by dawn.
Looking back on our records from 1977, we have experienced many impressive high temperatures here at Salem, often associated with heat waves that have high readings of 90 degrees or more for at least three days in a row. During our record period of 46 years we have recorded a high of 100 degrees 12 times. Four times we recorded 102 degrees (1993, 1995, 1997 and 2011). Fortunately we occasionally have the welcome cool sea breeze to enjoy. In contrast to the hot temperatures, our coldest July reading was 43 degrees in 2014.
Salem’s average July rainfall is 3.59 inches. As we know, variations in our rainfall also vary significantly. Often warm tropical moisture-laden air favors heavy showers and strong thunderstorm activity with possible hail and microbursts. Our greatest July rainfall was in 2021 when we recorded an impressive 10.71 inches. In contrast we had only 0.94 inches in 1997.
Looking back, in 2014 on July 4, an unusually early season hurricane (named Arthur) passed offshore and became a tropical storm. It was the first hurricane to arrive this early in the season. Although the winds locally were not strong, there was heavy tropical rainfall that gave us 2.5 inches of rain at Salem. Locally, some cities reported up to 8 inches of torrential rain and hazardous flooding.
On the 28th of that month there were many severe thunderstorms locally. One of these storms spawned a rare ( for our region), EF2 tornado that hit Chelsea and Revere. Winds were estimated as high as 120 mph. There were no injuries but considerable damage to structures.
July is a great vacation month but be aware the hazards of sudden thunderstorms, especially when camping. When thunder roars, stay indoors. Lightning can be a killer and flash flooding is another serious danger. Boating enthusiasts be aware of coastal and ocean fog. When the warm, moisture-laden tropical air is brought in contact with cooler ocean surface, dense fog can occur suddenly and persist. This summer, be weatherwise and make it a safe summer.
Arthur A. Francis is a Salem meteorologist.