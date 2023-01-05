This year, December temperatures were near average. Our high reading was 57 degrees on the 7th and the low, 10 above zero, on the 24th. Warm temperatures on the 23rd dramatically plunged to 10 degrees by sunrise on the 24th due to the southward extension of the cold polar vortex influx giving us a frigid arctic air mass. Day and night temperatures remained markedly cold for three days.
The month’s rainfall was 5.05 inches. The total snowfall was only 0.7 inches. The bomb cyclone of the 23rd and 24th was a spectacular event with the barometric pressure dropping 47 millibars in 24 hours! This resulted in extremely high winds over our region with many trees and power lines brought down.
The coastal areas, including Salem, were hard hit by the storm. There was an astronomical high tide in the morning of the 23rd. The near gale force winds enhanced widespread coastal flooding. Numerous roads, including downtown Salem, were flooded and closed to traffic due to the additional 3-foot storm surge. Those viewing surf conditions at Salem, Marblehead and Swampscott were able to view the spectacular displays of thunderous surf.
January is here and is usually our coldest month of the year. The perihelion (Earth closest to the sun) occurs on the 4th. However, due to the low level of the sun, our high afternoon temperatures only climb to the mid to upper 40s and fall to the upper 20s by sunrise. Towards month’s end the daytime readings usually reach the mid to high 30s and drop to the chilling low 20s during the early morning hours.
In the past 45 years, our record January high was an exceptional 72 degrees in 2020. In sharp contrast, the mercury plunged to 15 degrees below zero in 1984. This reading was the coldest in our record period. January has given us impressive low readings of zero degrees or below 20 times.
Our average precipitation for the month is 4.35 inches. However, in the past we recorded as much as 11.04 inches in 1979. Our lowest was 0.58 inches in 1980.
The average snowfall is 17 inches. Just this year we had a one-day bomb cyclone event that gave us 20 continuous hours of true blizzard conditions and blanketed us with 24 inches of snow as well as massive drifts due to near hurricane force winds along the coast.
However, our maximum January snowfall was 60 inches in 2005! That month we experienced an intense nor’easter that blanketed Salem with 30 inches in a two-day period. In addition, the persistent gale force winds of the event resulted in massive, swirling drifts along with near zero visibility whiteouts.
At the start of the event, arctic temperatures prevailed and we had a low reading of 7 degrees below zero at Salem. Dramatic icing views at Marblehead were impressive.
In comparison, our lowest January snowfall was in 1980 when we only measured 0.3 inches in 1980.
Arthur A. Francis is a Salem meteorologist.