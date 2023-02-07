January is usually our coldest month of the year. Not this year, since our average temperature was 35.7 degrees, far above our average. It was one of the warmest on record for our locale. The jet stream was more zonal across the United States with no southward polar vortex occurrences from Canada. The high reading was 57 degrees on the 7th and the low 20 on the 11th.
It was the cloudiest January on record with only one day of clear skies. There were no significant storm events locally. Salem snowfall was below normal with 13.4 inches and our greatest amount was 6.2 inches of heavy wet snow on the 23rd.
However, snowfall over the ski country to the north received much more snow for skiing enthusiasts.
February has arrived and usually is our second coldest month of the year, accompanied at times with very dramatic nor’easters. Our afternoon temperatures climb to the mid-30s during the day and fall to the low-20s by sunrise. Our record high was an exceptional 73 degrees in 2017.
In contrast, we recorded 12 degrees below zero this year. This was the lowest reading since observations began at Salem State University in 1977. A sudden, very strong dip in the polar vortex resulted in winds to 40 mph here at Salem and gave us frigid arctic record-breaking low temperatures and a bitter wind chill temperature of 30 degrees below zero.
The average snowfall for February is 15.3 inches, but we know our New England weather is rarely average. Many of us recall the infamous Blizzard of 1978, the only snow event for that month. However, in 1969 there were two impressive snowstorms.
The first blanketed us with 18 inches of heavy snow over our North Shore communities that persisted for 30 hours and was accompanied by hurricane force northeast winds as high as 86 mph at the Great Neck, Ipswich observation site, as recorded by the author. Drifting made travel impossible.
Towards month’s end, a second and more serious storm developed and lasted three days with 101 consecutive hours of snow locally. The snow was accompanied by unrelenting gale force winds that produced drifts 15 to 20 feet locally and over 30 feet at Ipswich. The total local snowfall for the three-day event was 31 inches. Travel came to a complete stop. The National Guard had to employ giant rotary plows to fight the vast amount of snow. The total for that month was 50.5 inches.
That was some years ago, but the most dramatic February storm recently here at Salem was in 2015. It was a record-breaker with an all-time unprecedented total snowfall of 70.8 inches here at Salem! The first heavy snow began on Groundhog Day and gave us an initial 18 inches of snow. The second event occurred a week later and gave us an additional 24 inches. Later, a mid-month storm produced 17 inches. This was followed for the rest of the month with snow showers that totaled 7.5 inches. In contrast, our least amount of snow was in 1984 when we measured a mere 0.3 inches.
That month was also one of the coldest on record for the Boston area. The low was 6 below zero. and there were eight days when we plunged to zero or below. The average temperature was only 17 degrees, far below the normal of 30 degrees.
So far this winter our storminess has not been too bad. However, many forces are at work and our weather outlook is subject to many changes. Frigid air to our north, warm, moist air to our south and the jet stream orienting itself into a favorable storm producing direction. That is all it takes.
Arthur A. Francis is a Salem meteorologist.