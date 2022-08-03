July was a hot and humid month with partly cloudy skies. It was the warmest July we have had during our record period with an average of 76.5 degrees. There were only two cloudy days, therefore we had much sunshine. Our high was 99 degrees on the 24th during our record long seven-day heat wave. Our only cooling helper was our local still chilly ocean water with the temperature rising to the mid 60s. The low reading for Salem was 54 degrees.
Precipitation was far below normal. Our total rainfall was only 1.15 inches. There were two thundershowers with barely any rainfall. One significant thunderstorm lasted only for minutes and it developed and intensified markedly as it passed directly over Salem. A narrow band of showers approached our locale and without notice, a single cumulo-nimbus cloud passed over the city accompanied by vivid lightning. Thunder roared and one strike was so close that our whole home shook! The sudden rainfall was only 0.16 inches that fell in minutes.
August has arrived and we can expect the continued warm summer temperatures as well as uncomfortable high humidity. Our afternoon high readings are usually found in the upper 80s, falling to lower 60s to the upper 50s by dawn.
Looking back on our records since 1977, we have had many hot days in August and nine heat waves. The heat wave of August of 2002 lasted seven days. Just last year Salem had three heat waves. Our record August high was 101 degrees in 2006. Our lowest was 42 degrees in 1982.
Our average rainfall for the month is 3.41 inches. In the past, we had 11.16 inches in 2011. Our lowest amount was only 0.59 inches in 2017.
Boating enthusiasts don’t forget to keep an eye out for thunderstorms and coastal fog that can form suddenly.
Finally, a reminder that the Atlantic hurricane season is here. Three important hurricanes in August were Carol (category 3, storm surge at Salem; gusts to 100 mph) in 1955, Diane in 1955 (dramatic local flooding), and Bob in 1991 (impressive storm surges).
Stay safe and enjoy your summer vacation experiences.
Arthur A. Francis is a Salem meteorologist.