Most of July was quite warm and at times we had extremely oppressive high humidity associated with high tropical-like dew points. We reached 90 degrees, the high for the month, on four days. However, there were no three-day heat waves. The low reading for the month was 54 degrees and occurred on the 31st.
Early in the month, we had some more upper level smoke from the wildfires of Canada and the Maritimes. The sunsets were exquisite.
Rainfall was 7.86 inches, far above our average of 3.59 inches and the third highest July amount we have recorded since 1977. We had five thunderstorms on the 14th, 21st, 25th, 27th and 29th.
The thunderstorms on the 21st and the 29th were spectacular here at Salem and the surrounding north shore locales just to our south.
For each event of the above, the National Weather Service radar depicted menacing red signatures headed for us and then tracking right over Salem. Torrential rain, accompanied by brilliant, almost continuous vivid lightning gave us exciting displays of long duration.
These two thunderstorms alone gave us a total of 3.58 inches of rain in a matter of minutes during their sudden associated downdrafts.
August, is our other warm month of the year along with the associated oppressive humidity. Our high readings usually climb to the upper 80s during the day and fall to the middle 60s by dawn.
Looking back on our records from 1977, we have experienced occasional heat waves. Our record high of 101 was in 2006.
Fortunately, we still occasionally have our welcome cool sea breezes to enjoy. In contrast to the hot temperatures, our coldest August day was a chilly 42 degrees in 1982.
Salem’s average August rainfall is 3.37 inches and associated with the very warm tropical moisture-laden air of the Bermuda High that favors heavy showers and strong thunderstorm activity. Our greatest August rainfall was in 2011 when we recorded 11.16 inches. In contrast we had only 0.59 inches in 2017.
Of course, August is a welcome vacation month but one must still remember the dangers of sudden thunderstorms. Lightning can be a killer. It is even possible to have lightning strikes before the rain begins! Stay indoors. Flash flooding from thunderstorms is another serious danger.
Coastal fog is the other hazard. Occasionally when the warm, moisture-laden tropical air is brought in contact with the much cooler ocean surface, dense fog can occur suddenly and persist.
The peak hurricane season has arrived and with warmer sea temperatures at a record high, the hurricane forecasters will be on the lookout for these dangerous storms.
The most significant hurricane here at Salem was Hurricane Carol of 1955 with gusts to 100 mph here at Salem. There was an impressive storm surge as well.
The most recent hurricane in our records was Hurricane Bob in 1991 that ravaged southeastern coastal Massachusetts, especially Cape Cod and the Islands. Winds were recorded to 125 mph and resulted in tremendous storm surges at Buzzards Bay.
Fortunately for us the most severe portion of the event was just east of the storm’s center. Even so, the barometric pressure at Salem State South Campus took a plunge from 29.960 inches to 28.790 inches, resulting in peak gusts to 66 mph. Rainfall with thunderstorms gave us 2.87 inches.