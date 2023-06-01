Most of May was a rather pleasant month with temperatures a little above average. There were only two days without sunshine. At times the smoke from the wildfires of Canada persisted, preventing the brightness of the sun. Our high for the month was 90 degrees on the 28th and a low of 30 on the 18th.
Rainfall was below normal with a total of only 2.62 inches. A mild thunderstorm occurred on the 2nd with very little precipitation. This was followed by 15 days with no measurable rain. Most of the month’s rainfall occurred during a two-day storm event that gave us 2.11 inches.
June has now arrived with more welcome warmth to come. The Summer Solstice occurs on the 21st at 10:57 a.m. and will have 15 hours and 18 minutes of daylight. The sun will rise at 5:07 a.m. and set at 8:25 p.m.
Our strongest sun occurs in this month and we must be careful to protect ourselves from the very intense sun’s rays. Avoid sunburn! The ocean, beaches, lakes, mountains are calling us back once more to enjoy the relaxing pleasures of the coming warm season.
Our temperatures usually climb to the upper 70s during the day and fall to the mid 50s by dawn. However towards month’s end, our high readings usually reach the low 80s and drop off to the mid 60s by the dawn hours.
In the past we have had many warm temperatures here at Salem. During our record period of 46 years, we have recorded a midsummer-like high of 100 degrees on three occasions — 1991, 1999 and 2021. Fortunately, the cooling influence of our nearby ocean waters occasionally gives us some relief from the much warmer readings inland. We had three years when the temperature dropped to 40 degrees in 1986, 1997 and 2002.
Salem’s average rainfall is 4.16 inches, associated with showers and thunderstorm activity. Our greatest June rainfall was in 1982 when we recorded an impressive 14.38 inches. Continuous stormy weather with strong northeasterly winds prevailed the first week of the month, accompanied by 8.95 inches of torrential rain. On the 29th, we had very severe thunderstorms with over 2 inches of torrential rain, as well as quarter-size hail! In contrast, we had no measurable rain here in Salem or the Boston area in 1999.
Remember when camping or out over local waters that thunderstorms are dangerous since lightning is one of the biggest weather killers. Boating enthusiasts should be aware that the ominous silent weather hazard, coastal fog, may quickly form in June without warning. Be alert! Let us be optimistic and look on the bright side to have vacation fun.
Arthur A. Francis is a Salem meteorologist.