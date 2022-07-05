June was a quiet weather month with partly cloudy skies and temperatures about normal. Our high was 90 degrees on the 26th, the first 90-degree reading since last August. A welcome cold front swept across our locale the next morning and our heat and oppressive humidity came to an abrupt end. Nearby, the ocean water temperature has risen to the mid 60s for early season bathers.
Precipitation was slightly below normal. Our total rainfall was 3.44 inches associated with showers and thunderstorms. Late on the 29th a line of thunderstorms approached our locale. One cell intensified markedly and became intense as it passed directly over Salem. Thunder roared and lightning was continuous for about a half-hour as nearly a half-inch of torrential rain fell in a matter of minutes.
July has arrived and is usually our warmest month of the year. It is interesting to note that on July 4 at 10 a.m. the sun is at its greatest distance from the Earth and we call that event the Aphelion. Since the northern hemisphere is tilted to the maximum towards the sun, we receive our greatest solar radiation at that time.
Overall, we can expect the usual much warmer summer temperatures as well as uncomfortable high humidity. Our afternoon high readings are usually found in the middle 80s, falling to the middle 60s by dawn.
Looking back on our records since 1977, we have had many hot days in July.
The month can occasionally give us heat waves when we have temperatures 90 degrees or more three days in a row. We have recorded 100 degrees or more 12 times. We had highs of 102 degrees in 1977, 1993, 1995, and 2011. These very warm readings are often combined with oppressive humidity.
Fortunately, we still have the cool air over the nearby ocean water that blesses us with our welcome sea breezes. Our record low since 1977 was 43 degrees in 2014.
Important, keep a sharp weather eye out for thunderstorms.
As a rule, this month has the greatest frequency of these storms because of the warm air and abundant moisture available. Some may be very strong producing tropical downpours, hail and damaging microbursts. Although rare, tornadoes are possible. In 2015, an isolated F2 tornado spawned over Chelsea and Revere.
Always take cover because lightning can be a killer. Boaters and camping enthusiasts, especially in the mountains, beware, flash flooding is possible. In a matter of minutes, little streams may become raging little rivers!
Salem’s average rainfall is 3.59 inches. However, variations in our monthly rainfall can vary considerably. Our greatest July rainfall was just last year when we measured an impressive 10.71 inches. In contrast, we had only 0.94 inches in 1997.
Locally, the other weather hazard is coastal and ocean fog. When warm, moisture-laden tropical air is brought in contact with the cooler ocean surface, dense fog can occur suddenly and persist. Yes, July may have weather hazards, but enjoy the month by keeping up to date and be weather-wise.