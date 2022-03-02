February temperatures were a little above normal. Our highest reading was 70 degrees on the on the 23rd and a low of 5 on the 15th. However, it was a windy month and wind chill readings were quite uncomfortable at times.
Total snowfall was 17.3 inches, a little above our average of 15. There were only two notable snow events — 5.8 inches mid-month and 10 inches on the 25th. Both had some sleet.
It is interesting to note that we had two sudden snow squall events when, in a matter of minutes, unstable clouds passed by accompanied by snow that reduced visibility to near zero. Fortunately each encounter lasted only a few minutes.
March is here now and daylight saving time starts on the 13th. Later on the 20th, we welcome the spring equinox at 11:33 a.m. when the sun reaches the equator and we have 12 hours of daylight and 12 of night time. From now on, daylight hours get progressively longer and our temperatures will be on the rise.
Our temperatures usually climb to the middle 40s falling to the mid-20s by sunrise. However, toward month’s end the highs are in the mid-50s and morning lows in the mid-30s. March has given us some remarkable extremes during our record period. We had an unusually high reading of 92 degrees in 1998. In sharp contrast, the mercury plunged to 1 degree in 1978.
March can give us considerable precipitation, both rain and snow. In the past, our total melted precipitation has been as much as 15.42 inches in 2010 and as little as 0.67 inches in 2006.
How about snow? Our average is 9.7 inches. However, we had 51.5 inches in 1993 associated with three significant northeasters that not only produced heavy snow, but also gale force winds that resulted in massive drifting and coastal erosion. Snowstorms may occur, but since the sun is higher in the sky and the daylight hours are longer, any snow that does fall will melt away much faster.
In previous years we have had three months of March with no snow. Time will tell what will the month bring this year.
Arthur A. Francis is a Salem meteorologist.