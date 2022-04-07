March temperatures were above normal this year. We had six days in the 60s. Our highest reading was 69 degrees on the 18th. However, it was a very windy month, making it feel much colder. Our lowest reading was 6 degrees on the 1st.
Precipitation was below normal and we measured only 2.81 inches. Total snowfall was 3.5 inches, much lower than our average of 9.7 inches. On the 9th we had a short period of snow in the afternoon. In six hours we received 3 inches of wet snow that resulted in a delightful wonderland landscape.
April is here now. Our temperatures are usually found in the mid-50s during the day and fall to the mid-30s by sunrise, warming later in the month with highs in the mid to upper-60s and morning lows in the middle 40s.
Our first spring month can give us adequate precipitation, mostly associated with our April showers. We look forward to the budding trees and the first delightful, blossoming spring flowers. We have had as much as 10.73 inches in 1987 and as little as 0.77 inches in 1999.
How about snow? Our average is 9.7 inches. However, we had 18 inches associated with our big surprise, the April Fool’s Day Blizzard of 1997. Do you remember?
Combined with March 31, we were blanketed with 25 inches of heavy wet snow here at Salem and it was the snowiest April on record in our locale. Due to the late date, many folks didn’t take warnings of the storm seriously, especially in light of the fact that it had been mild six days leading up to the blizzard. High temperatures reached the 60s here at Salem.
The late season low pressure system, located just off the coast of New England, strengthened rapidly and rain commenced. Then, colder air swept over our region and the rain changed to heavy wet snow.
The low pressure system further intensified as a bomb cyclone when a strong jet stream aloft energized the surface low as it passed over our region.
Here at Salem, during the evening of March 31, the rain changed to heavy wet snow and we had snowfall rates as high as 3 inches per hour!
During the event, blizzard conditions occurred and winds gusted to near hurricane force with gusts to 74 mph here at Salem. At times, we had embedded thunderstorms and bright lightning was observed. The heavy wet snow continued until mid morning on April Fools Day before finally tapering off.
However, the sun was much higher in the sky and the warm ground surface was all that was needed to melt the heavy snow pack.
Time will tell what the month will bring us this year.
Arthur A. Francis is a Salem meteorologist.