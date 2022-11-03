October was introduced by the drifting of the remnants of Hurricane Ian over our area that gave us cloudy skies, a northeasterly wind flow and occasional rain. A two-day event on the 13th and 14th produced 2.14 inches of rain accompanied by southeast winds that gusted to 40 mph. Even so, the month’s rainfall was lower than normal with a total of 3.96 inches.
Temperatures were a little above average and our high reading for the month was 78 degrees on the 7th and the low 31 on the 30th. No Indian Summer this year.
November has arrived with the shorter daylight hours and low angle of the sun. Much colder temperatures will prevail to our north over Canada and can move southward towards our locale.
At the same time to our south, we still have warm and moist air over the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean near Florida that tend to move northward and collide with the cold air.
Thus, November can sometimes produce sudden and quite dramatic weather changes for our region.
Our high afternoon temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s and falling to the middle to upper 30s by sunrise. However, later in the month our high readings will be in the mid 40s falling to the low 30s during the early morning hours.
In the past from our records since 1977, we have had some rather warm days and our record high was 80 degrees in 1987, 1993, and 1994. Our lowest was a wintry 5 degrees in 1989.
Average precipitation for the month is 4.44 inches. However, in the past we recorded as much as 10.9 inches in 2018. Our lowest amount was 0.85 inches in 2001.
Our average snowfall is only 2.1 inches. In 1987 we were blanketed with an impressive 12.7 inches on Veterans Day. There were many Novembers with no snow whatsoever.
Many years in the past, November experienced a snowstorm of epic proportions — the infamous Portland Storm of 1898. It was a blinding, killer event.
Our locale was blanketed with 18 inches of snow along with massive drifting and it was Boston’s greatest amount of snow for any November storm. Hurricane force winds lashed the coastal areas.
The steamship Portland encountered the event just after leaving Boston that evening and capsized killing 196 passengers and all of the crew.
Arthur A. Francis is a Salem meteorologist.