May was a very quiet weather month with temperatures slightly above normal. Our high was 90 degrees on the 30th. A strong back door cold front swept across our locale the next morning and our heat and oppressive humidity came to an abrupt end.
Our temperature dropped from 82 degrees at 8 a.m. and began falling thereafter to much more comfortable readings. The low for the month was 34 on the 1st. There were only four days that were overcast.
Precipitation was far below normal with only brief shower activity. Our total rain fall was only 1.29 inches, one of our driest Mays locally.
June has arrived and we can expect the usual warmer summer temperatures. The Official Summer Solstice for the northern hemisphere occurs on the 21st at 5:13 a.m. On that day the earth tilts to the maximum towards the sun, giving us 15 hours and 18 minutes of sunshine.
Our afternoon readings are found in the mid to upper 80s, falling to the comfortable mid to upper 50s by dawn. We have had some very warm June temperatures here at Salem in the past. Looking back on our records for the past 45 years, we have had three days when mercury reached 100 degrees. In contrast, we also had three days when the low readings dropped to 40 degrees.
There will be occasional showers and thunderstorms interspersed with the bright sunshine. Salem’s average rainfall is 4.16 inches. Variations in our monthly rainfall can vary considerably. Our greatest June rainfall was in 1982 when we measured an impressive 14.38 inches.
In contrast, we had the least amount in 1999. There was no measurable rain at Salem, or for the Boston area as well, just a few trace readings.
Looking back to 1982, from the 2nd to the 8th alone, Salem recorded 8.95 inches of heavy rain driven by strong northeasterly winds. Rain continued throughout the month and on the 29th, severe thunderstorm activity prevailed giving us over 2 inches of rain and hail up to ¾ of an inch.
The most significant June event of historical interest occurred 69 years ago on June 9, 1953. That day was highly significant to me since I was on forecaster duty at the Squantum Naval Air Station near Quincy. A strong north-south cold front approached western Massachusetts with an active squall line ahead of it. We had predicted very strong thunderstorms for the late afternoon for our locale.
During the afternoon, without notice, a catastrophic tornado (class F4 on the Fujita Scale) dealt the Worcester region a complete disaster area when one of the most devastating U.S. tornadoes raced over the region. It was 1 mile across, with maximum steady winds well over 250 mph.
It was on the ground for 90 minutes, racing from Petersham to Framingham (48 miles) and resulted in a swath of mass destruction and killing at least 94 persons. Debris from the event was found on our runways at the Naval Air Station.
Boating enthusiasts should also be aware of the ominous silent weather hazard — coastal fog that must be contended with. It can form quickly and almost without warning. Be alert.
Arthur A. Francis is a Salem meteorologist.