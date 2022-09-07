August was a hot and humid month with partly cloudy skies and only two overcast days. Our high for the month was 100 degrees on the 7th during our second six-day heat wave of this season. The average for the month was 75 degrees. The low was 55 degrees.
Precipitation was again far below normal. The severe drought continued throughout the month and our total rainfall was only 2.3 inches! Due to the drought conditions, wildfires prevailed at Breakheart Reservation in Saugus as well as some local areas. The smoke was persistent locally and very annoying, especially at nighttime.
August rainfall in our entire region was only about 2 inches or less. There were five thunderstorms at Salem that gave us a combined total of 1.75 inches. The events were highly localized spot occurrences.
The thunderstorm on the 7th produced a sudden microburst with a peak gust of 40 mph. However, our most impressive thunderstorm occurred on the 9th. A line of thunderstorms approached our locale and the NWS radar depicted one cell that intensified markedly as it passed directly over Salem. In a matter of minutes we had a deluge of 0.75 inches of torrential rain. Other weather stations reporting rainfall in our area had little or no precipitation.
September has arrived and we can occasionally expect continued warm late summer temperatures. The fall or Autumnal Equinox arrives on Friday, Sept. 23, at 6:33 a.m., ending our summer and beginning our fall. We will have 12 hours of daylight and 12 hours of nighttime since the sun will be directly over the equator. Then our daytime hours will become shorter each day until late December.
Our afternoon high readings are usually found in the low 70s or upper 60s, falling to the lower 50s and upper 40s by sunrise. Looking back on our records since 1977, we have had some rather hot days and one late season heat wave in September 2015. Our record September high was 98 degrees in 2007 and our lowest 33 degrees in 1981.
Our average rainfall for the month is 3.48 inches. In the past we recorded 8.48 inches in 1987. Our lowest amount was 0.65 inches in 1978.
Finally, a reminder that the Atlantic hurricane season is here. So far there has been very little tropical storm activity over the Atlantic Ocean. At this writing there are several locations that are being watched. In the past, September has produced dangerous hurricanes.
Arthur A. Francis is a Salem meteorologist.