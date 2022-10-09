September was a pleasant month with a high temperature of 85 degrees on the 18th and the low 43 degrees on the 25th.
Precipitation was once again below normal with a total of 2.55 inches. Thus the drought still prevails. There were two days with thunderstorms.
October has arrived and is ideal for late season vacations with the change over from summer to fall that brings us our annual spectacular and delightful display of autumn foliage with warm shades of red, the soft glow of orange, and the brilliant yellows. A drive or stroll through the country side will enhance your joy of living.
Our daytime temperatures are becoming noticeably cooler and more comfortable with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and falling to the low 50s by sunrise. Later in the month the high readings will be in the upper 50s dropping to the chilly 40s or high 30s during the early morning hours.
From now on there is a chance of early morning frosts, especially over the lower terrain and temperatures can dip to the lower 20s, Gardeners take notice. On the other hand, we can sometimes experience a period of warm Indian summer that occurs after our first frost with temperatures climbing to the high 80s.
In the past from our records since 1977, we have had some rather warm days and our record high was 86 degrees in 1979 and our lowest was a wintry 20 degrees in 2020.
Our average rainfall for the month is 4.71 inches. However, in the past we recorded an impressive 12.38 inches in 1996. Our lowest amount was only 0.43 in 1994.
We can have snow in October. Our records show we had measurable light snow seven times. However, just two years ago a coastal storm developed just offshore and an early season northeaster gave us 5.5 inches of heavy wet snow.
It was an all time record breaking event in the Boston area for both snow and also an extremely low temperature of 20 degrees. This was the coldest reading for any October for Boston and vicinity, according to the National Weather Service.
Of course, the big October 1991 Perfect Storm will be remembered by so many folks. It devastated our coastal region. It started as a nor’easter off Nova Scotia that intensified rapidly and actually merged and absorbed Hurricane Grace over the Atlantic and produced remarkably high wave action that demolished the fishing boat Andrea Gail and killed its six crew members.
The storm later evolved into a small unnamed hurricane itself. This was because it turned more southward moving over warmer waters, and became a tropical storm. Then on Nov. 1, the system evolved into a full-fledged Category 1 hurricane with peak winds at 75 mph.
Locally along our shores, we experienced dangerous surf and extreme coastal erosion. Gale force winds were clocked here at Salem. Crowds gathered to watch the event at Devereaux Beach in Marblehead and could see the huge waves that battered and covered Tinkers Island.
