April was another very windy month like March and again, the associated wind chill temperatures were unpleasant. The average temperature for the month was 47 degrees, a little higher than average. Our high was 71 degrees on the 16th and the low a chilling 27 on the 3rd.
Rainfall was below normal with 3.2 inches. There were two thunderstorms in our locale. On the 9th, one produced small size hail along with a sudden strong microburst to 40 mph.
The wonderful month of May has arrived and we can look forward to warmer spring temperatures. The trees have displayed their soft green leaves and the fragrant blossoms of spring abound. The delightful hyacinths, tulips and daffodils are displayed in all of their splendor.
Our temperatures usually climb to the upper 60s and fall to the low and mid 50s by sunrise at the beginning of the month, later gradually warming to highs in the pleasant 70s and nocturnal lows in the mid to upper 50s.
We must remember that we live along the coast. Therefore, at times ocean breezes will bring in much cooler temperatures locally. Inland it may be warm, but not here.
Looking back to our temperatures from 1977, we had an early season three-day heat wave in the 90s with a summery high of 98 degrees in 2017. In contrast, our lowest May reading was a chilly 30 degrees in 2001 and 2010.
Salem’s average rainfall is 3.63 inches. Our greatest May rainfall was in 2006 when we measured an incredible 16.24 inches. As we have mentioned before, this was the most rain for any month of the year in our area since the National Weather Service has maintained precipitation records.
During just one severe four-day storm that month, 11.47 inches of heavy rain and thunderstorms resulted in serious, unprecedented North Shore flooding. President George W. Bush declared our region a Major Federal Disaster Area.
North Shore roads were flooded and to our north, the Ipswich River reached its highest level in history as water overflowed the riverbanks.
Locally, parts of Salem and Peabody were inundated, especially Canal Street, Jefferson Avenue and nearby Rosie’s Pond. Many homes had flood waters that poured into cellars and basements up to 4 feet deep.
It is highly unlikely to experience another May month of this extreme. Contrast 1993 with our lowest May rainfall of 0.84 inches. Therefore, we look forward to enjoying a delightful month to enjoy early vacation times.
Arthur A. Francis is a Salem meteorologist.