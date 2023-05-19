SALEM — There’s a lot to celebrate after 15 years of Arts Fest.
The Salem Arts Festival will formally kick off Friday, June 2, and transform downtown Salem throughout the first weekend of June, ending Sunday, June 4. Traditionally a Salem Main Streets venture, this year duties are shared between SMS and Creative Collective.
Though the big weekend is little more than a week away, a lot has already happened. That includes weeks of lead-up via a vinyl up-cycling project to start the celebration early and build-up energy ahead of the main celebration, according to John Andrews, executive director of Creative Collective.
“It’s the 15th anniversary of the festival, which in itself is pretty exciting,” Andrews said in mid-May, by which time many of the festival’s advance events had already run. “We have a very awesome cross-section of community members that have already participated in this project.”
As April turned to May, events related to the festival saw the creation of “For The Record: Food Confessions,” a wide-reaching community art project that has collected more than 300 pieces so far.
Led by student artist Alexia Coleman and public artists Linda Mullen and Claudia Paraschiv, “For The Record” used donated vinyl records as a canvas for discussing and responding to a prompt about food.
”Using the record as a canvas, we are flipping a material designed to be an audio recording device into a visual storytelling device,” the Arts Fest site reads. “Sounds and information recorded on records provide an aural way back to old memories and a sensory way to process information, just like the smell of your favorite food coming from the oven!”For The Record popped up several times in April and May, with events at the Community Life Center and Residency Records among other locations.”We have hundreds of records that have already been created through a series of events, doing it from Bambolina to Residency Records, to the Salem Pantry meet-and-eat, to the Liberty Tree Mall,” Andrews said. “That’s just one element of the festival.”The festival has also expanded its footprint to include Peabody Essex Museum and the See Me project run by the school district’s Office of Public Relations. A pop-up exhibition will run at the museum from May 19 to 22, with specific targeted events planned for Saturday, May 20. Museum admission is free to all city residents, school students, and staff.”One of the focuses this year was the importance of a partnership with the school system, to really amplify the kids so they can express themselves,” Andrews said. “It’s all this awesome bubble. Yes, it’s the festival, but we haven’t engaged with the schools as much as we are now.”As for the main festival the first weekend of June, a “Magic Stage” is also planned for the newly named Houdini Way Alley. Houdini Way runs south off of Front Street, parallel to Artists’ Row. The street was renamed during the COVID-19 pandemic in part to honor a handcuff-restricted performance of Erik Weisz, better known throughout history as Harry Houdini, in April of 1906. In the performance, Houdini was handcuffed in the then-nearby Salem police station, only to turn up in a different outfit still cuffed to another prisoner about 14 minutes later... outside of the station, according to an account published by Black Cat Tours.”Because of that, we’re working with a few local magicians,” Andrews said. “That Saturday is going to be a day of magic in Houdini Way.”For more on this year’s festival, visit salemartsfestival.com.
