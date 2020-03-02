[Editor's note: This story, in which Salem's Jack Welch talks about his love of his hometown and giving back to local organizations such as the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salem, first appeared in the Fall 2019 edition of Salem Magazine. Welch died on Sunday. He was 84.]
When Jack Welch was a young boy growing up in Salem, the Boys & Girls Club was “the place to go and hang out,” he says.
Welch went on to become one of the most famous CEOs in America as leader of General Electric Co. But he never forgot his roots in Salem or the contributions of organizations like the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salem, which is marking its 150th anniversary this year.
“I love Salem and all it gave me,” says Welch, now 83. “It gave me a chance to get very lucky in the world and have a great life and a great family. I owe Salem a lot.”
Welch grew up on Lovett Street in North Salem, the only child of John Welch Sr., a conductor for Boston and Maine Railroad, and Grace Welch, a homemaker.
He recalls a youth filled with pickup baseball games and other sports at “the pit,” now known as McGlew Park. Those days formed the character and instilled the perseverance that served him well in the business world, he says.
Asked what he learned most on those playing fields, he says, “Grit. Grit. G-R-I-T.”
“You learned how to get up off the floor when you got knocked on your (butt),” he says. “You learned that nothing comes easy. We didn’t have much, but we had a lot of fun. It was a school of hard knocks, because we were the young kids and the older guys were tough on us. There was no namby-pamby.
“You had to struggle for your position on the team. It was real life. You went from right field in the beginning and you gradually worked your way up to shortstop and pitcher. Nothing came easy, but it was a lot of fun. The big kids didn’t make it easy for you. You had to fight your way through it.”
Welch went on to phenomenal success, growing General Electric into the biggest company in the world. But he has stayed connected to his hometown, funding scholarships for Salem students at the University of Massachusetts Amherst and Salem State University, and donating to such causes as new lights at Bertram Field and a new altar at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, where he served as an altar boy.
Welch has been contributing about $125,000 a year to the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salem for the last 15 years, a donation that he calls “no big deal.”
“I dropped in there one day and talked to Joanne Scott (executive director of the Boys & Girls Club),” he says. “Frankly, I was incredibly impressed with her. All I have is my wallet. She has the energy and the love of the kids. My part’s easy.”
Scott, who has been the club’s executive director since 2008, says Welch has given more than money to the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salem.
“He gives us such wide guidance through his business acumen,” Scott says. “I’ve had an opportunity to read all of his books, listen to all his tapes. I really do appreciate his very direct, honest, kind way of dealing with personal issues and people in general. He means so much to our club and I’m incredibly grateful to him.”
Welch says he’s “reasonably busy” in his retirement. He runs the Jack Welch Management Institute, an online master of business administration program with 2,500 students, and serves as a consultant for a couple of companies. He splits his time among his homes in New York, Nantucket and Palm Beach, Florida.
Welch says he stays in touch with friends back home in Salem and wants to continue to help kids growing up in his hometown — including those at the Boys & Girls Club.
“It’s a wonderful thing for boys and girls to have,” he says of the club. “They do good work for lots of kids. I get satisfaction hearing their stories, so I’m very supportive in a small way.
“I want to give them a break. I got breaks. I’ve been very lucky in my life. It all worked out for me, so I want to help them.”
