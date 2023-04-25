PEABODY — William Welch Elementary School students were met with a new atrium and classrooms Monday as the first phase of extensive construction wrapped up on the building.
The roughly $33 million project broke ground in June and will be completed in November, giving all students new classrooms, a new nurses office, administration offices and a new media center, among other upgrades to the school like Lego walls and subject-centered breakout rooms.
The project will also replace the school’s heating system and many classroom windows that have become clouded with age.
“It’s just absolutely beautiful,” said School Committee member Beverley Griffin Dunne, a major proponent behind the project. All four of her grown children attended the Welch. “I’m thinking of all the things that students can do in school and finally seeing things that we wanted 25 years ago. There’s just so many things here now we would never have ever dreamt of.”
The new atrium is painted blue in honor of the Welch School Wildcats and is accented with pops of green and natural wood. New skylights let streams of sunlight wash over students as they walk through the front of the school, a site that’s now forever altered for the families who call it home, Griffin Dunne said.
“I never realized until this project, the only color in this building was from the materials that the teachers put on the walls and the drawings of the kids,” she said. “They’ve brightened it up so much. It was always a very bright and happy place, but to see it now, I just can’t imagine how much fun it must be to teach and work and go to school in a place like this.”
The building was originally constructed in 1972 and is being renovated now with the Massachusetts School Building Authority reimbursing the city about 66% of the project’s cost.
The work is being done by architect DiNisco Design Inc., project manager Dore + Whittier and construction manager Consigli Construction.
“We have a great construction team that has done a great job as far as being mindful of this being an existing building that is fully occupied with students while construction is going on,” said Christina Dell Angelo, a project manager with Dore + Whittier.
Construction on new classrooms for students in Pre-K through first grade, in addition to the new front entrance and office spaces, wrapped up over spring break, with those students finally getting to learn in those classrooms Monday morning.
The rest of the classrooms and the new media center will be completed over the summer as part of the project’s phase two work, while renovations on the gymnasium will wrap up this fall under phase three. Students will have gym classes outside on the property’s field and playground while that construction is underway, Dell Angelo said.
Fourth- and fifth-graders were dispersed into other schools throughout the city this year while work was being done on their classrooms. Fourth grade will return to the building in the fall, while fifth-graders will return the following year, Principal Michelle Massa said.
“We have a very resilient staff and a very resilient group of kiddos,” Massa said. “Our students are amazing and they’re just very thankful for the new building that’s coming.”
Massa also hopes to have a tea party at the school once it’s finished so that families of graduated students can come back and see the new site, she said.
Peabody finally built a new middle school building in 2016 and is pushing for a new high school through the MSBA. It also plans to start some renovations on Center Elementary School this summer as part of a larger project that will close the building for the 2024-25 school year.
“Financially, you’re not always able to build brand-new schools, so we look for opportunities to do significant improvements to buildings to extend the life cycles of those buildings,” Mayor Ted Bettencourt said.
Bettencourt joined Superintendent Josh Vadala and other Peabody school officials for a tour of the school Monday. The renovations will not only benefit the students at the Welch, but also the surrounding neighborhood, he said.
“I’m a big believer in neighborhood elementary schools,” Bettencourt said. “It’s neighborhood schools where you get to know your neighbors, get to know the people in your community… This is going to be more than just an elementary school. This is going to be a real community center.”
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos}.