SALEM — A grand jury has indicted a well-known peace activist from Arlington on a child enticement charge.
Nathan “Nate” Goldshlag, 72, was first charged in the case in August, when he was arrested by Salem police after showing up in the city to meet someone he believe to be a 15-year-old girl, prosecutors allege.
On Wednesday, a grand jury found probable cause to indict Goldshlag in the case. That moves the case to Salem Superior Court, where an indictment is expected in the next several weeks.
According to police reports filed in the case, Goldshlag was using a Reddit subforum to discuss “daddy daughter role play.”
He began engaging in online chats with someone he believed to be a teenage girl but who was actually a police officer acting undercover.
Goldshlag was arrested after arriving in Salem on Aug. 19.
Goldshlag pleaded not guilty to the charge and is currently free on $5,000 bail.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis